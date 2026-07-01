Fireworks: read this before you blow it

As Grand Rapids gears up to celebrate the Fourth of July—and America’s 250th anniversary—there’s plenty to look forward to, from backyard barbecues to fireworks lighting up the night sky. With more people expected to celebrate this milestone year, the City of Grand Rapids and local animal welfare experts are reminding residents that a little preparation can help keep the holiday safe for everyone, including our four-legged family members.

Know the rules before you light

The City of Grand Rapids’ fireworks ordinance aligns with state law and governs the use of consumer-grade fireworks. Violations of the ordinance can result in a $1,000 civil fine per offense.

Fireworks may be used only during the following times:

11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day

on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on June 19

on June 19 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 through July 4

June 29 through July 4 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day 11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

According to Fire Marshal Bill Smith of the Grand Rapids Fire Department Fire Prevention Division, fireworks injure hundreds of people every year—many of them children. Since July 1, 2022, through July 5, 2025, the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to more than 50 incidents attributed to fireworks.

“Our goal is to reduce risk in our community. Educating our citizens about fireworks safety is one of our objectives,” Smith said.

Fireworks safety tips from the City of Grand Rapids

To reduce fireworks accidents and help ensure a joyful and incident-free celebration, Smith offers these safety reminders:

Read and follow all warnings and instructions labeled on the fireworks packaging.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a malfunction or fire.

Never allow children to play with or ignite any fireworks. Sparklers, although considered by many the ideal “safe” firework for children, burn at extremely high temperatures and can easily ignite clothing. Many children do not understand the danger involved and cannot act appropriately in case of emergency.

Don’t aim fireworks at people, animals or any other objects. Move away from fireworks quickly once they are lit.

Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from the house, dry leaves and flammable materials. Never light a firework while holding it in your hand!

Never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned. “DUDS” can re-ignite and injure you. If you must move them, consider scooping them up with a shovel and dropping them into a bucket of water to extinguish. Throw them away after they are extinguished.

Never ignite fireworks in a container, especially a glass or metal container.

Keep unused fireworks away from firing areas.

Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting.

Don’t experiment with homemade fireworks.

Refrain from using fireworks while under the influence of drugs, alcohol or other substances which might impair your judgment.

State law prohibits igniting fireworks on a public street, public sidewalk, park, church, school or public rights of way.

Before retiring for the evening, make sure that your yard, shrubbery, trees and your home are free of any unwanted burning. Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home.

Don’t forget your pets

The Fourth of July is also one of the busiest weekends of the year for emergency veterinary hospitals. According to Emergency Veterinary Care Centers, more pets go missing during fireworks than at any other time of year, and shelters report a 30–60% increase in lost animals between July 4 and July 6.

Emergency veterinarians also see pets suffering from firework-related injuries, heatstroke, food poisoning and foreign object ingestion—including skewers, corn cobs and even fireworks.

According to the ASPCA, one in five pets go missing after being scared by a loud noise. Here are some tips to avoid losing your pet during Fourth of July festivities: