Gavels down, gloves on

Judges and staff from the 61st District Court recently volunteered with local nonprofits across Grand Rapids, supporting hands-on efforts focused on housing, food access and community support.

The 61st District Court serves the City of Grand Rapids and handles a wide range of cases that residents encounter every day, including misdemeanor criminal matters, small claims, landlord-tenant disputes, and traffic violations. Alongside its role in the legal system, the court has continued to expand its community outreach efforts in recent years.

“Community service is an important part of the Court’s culture,” said Chief Judge Angela T. Ross. “Judges and staff believe that public service extends beyond the courtroom and into the neighborhoods and organizations that strengthen the community. Through initiatives like these, the 61st team continues to demonstrate its commitment to service, collaboration, and community well-being.”

Volunteer efforts took place at several sites, with court staff contributing to different projects throughout the community.

At 70×7 Life Recovery, volunteers suited up in work clothes—sweatshirts, work pants, and gloves—to assist with demolition and site preparation for a future recovery residence. The project will help expand housing for individuals working to rebuild stability after incarceration or addiction.

At Feeding America of West Michigan, volunteers worked assembly lines in aprons and hair coverings, packaging 2,250 pounds of food—equivalent to 1,875 meals. The organization distributes food through a network of local partners serving communities across West Michigan.

A similar scene played out at Meals on Wheels, where court staff wore food prep gear, including caps and aprons, while assembling 1,964 meals for homebound seniors. The program helps older adults maintain independence while ensuring reliable access to daily meals.

The court also recently launched a new community-focused website with information on services, programs, and outreach initiatives. Learn more at grcourt.org.