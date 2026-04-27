Where glass blooms: Chihuly returns to Meijer Gardens

At Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park art and nature have always shared the spotlight. Across its 158 acres, the beloved Grand Rapids destination has built a reputation as one of the world’s premier botanic and sculpture experiences—where winding garden paths intersect with works by icons like Alexander Calder, Auguste Rodin, and Ai Weiwei.

This season, that legacy gets a vibrant new chapter with the return of Dale Chihuly—a name synonymous with color, light, and immersive spectacle.

“We are excited to welcome guests to experience Chihuly’s work in a truly special way, in conversation with light, landscape, and the seasons,” said Carol Kendra, Chief Operating Officer at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

More than a decade since his last appearance in 2010, CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens marks the artist’s highly anticipated third exhibition at the venue. Running May 2 through Nov. 1, the show is poised to be the most expansive Chihuly presentation in the Gardens’ history.

Known for revolutionizing the studio glass movement, Chihuly has spent decades pushing the boundaries of material and scale. His work—ranging from delicate, translucent forms to monumental installations—appears in more than 200 museum collections worldwide, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum. But it’s in open-air environments where his creations truly come alive.

Spanning 12 outdoor locations, the exhibition transforms the landscape into a living gallery. Expect thousands of handblown forms rising from lush gardens, floating across waterways, and punctuating natural vistas with bursts of electric color. The interplay between glass and environment—sunlight, wind, and water—creates an ever-changing visual experience that rewards repeat visits.

Inside the Sculpture Galleries, the experience turns more intimate. CHIHULY: Radiant Forms offers a curated look at the artist’s evolution, showcasing the breadth of his practice across media including glass, paint, and neon. Timed entry keeps the setting contemplative, allowing visitors to fully absorb the intricacy and scale of each piece.

Plan Your Visit

General admission includes access to all outdoor installations, making it easy to wander and discover at your own pace. For those wanting a deeper dive, Radiant Forms requires a separate timed ticket ($9 for adults, $5 for children ages 3–13, with a member discount available).

Whether you’re a longtime admirer or new to Chihuly’s work, this exhibition offers a rare chance to see one of the world’s most celebrated artists in perfect harmony with one of Grand Rapids’ most treasured spaces.