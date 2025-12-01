Poppin’ off with Grand Rapids Symphony

Oh come, all ye faithful fans of the Grand Rapids Symphony—and deck the halls along the way, because Hallelujah! Santa Claus is coming to town. And he’s headed straight for DeVos Performance Hall, December 5–7, for Holiday Pops—the annual tradition that makes even Carol of the Bells sound brand new.

With conductor Bob Bernhardt leading the way, and special guests Mikaela Bennett, Embellish Handbells, the Symphony Chorus, and the Youth Chorus all taking the stage, this year’s concert promises more sparkle than a string of tree lights. You’ll be transported by the soaring magic of Holiday Flight and wrapped in the warmth of White Christmas.

So, pour yourself something festive, find your seat, and let the Grand Rapids Symphony give you the gift of music that will have even the Grinchiest guests humming along, and spreading a bit more joy to the world. We wish you a merry Christmas, indeed.

Holiday Pops runs December 5–7 at DeVos Performance Hall, with performances Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at grsymphony.org, by phone at 616.454.9451 ext. 4, or in person at the box office, 300 Ottawa NW, Suite 100. Ticket prices vary; additional fees may apply.