Things to do this weekend in West Michigan

This weekend in West Michigan is packed with live music, comedy, community, and inspirational events. From the soulful concerts to bold, uncensored comedy— like the weather forecast, this weekend’s lineup is coming in hot!

Chloe Kimes Wraps Up Summer Concert Series in Cascade

Friendship Park, Cascade Township

Thursday, August 7 | 6:30 p.m.



All ages. Great for families, date nights & Americana fans.

Cascade’s summer concert series ends on a high note with Chloe Kimes, a Michigan native and fast-rising Americana singer-songwriter making waves in Nashville. Recently named one of NPR’s Top Ten Nashville Artists on the Rise, Kimes is gaining national attention for her soulful alt-country sound and her 2024 viral hit “Coors Light.”



This outdoor concert takes place at Friendship Park (2870 Jacksmith Ave SE) and welcomes all ages. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a family-friendly evening of heartfelt storytelling, harmonies, and homegrown talent. No alcohol permitted, but snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome. Free admission.

Mind Body Baby Turns ONE — Community Wellness Celebration

Mind Body Baby Collective, 2422 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids

Saturday, August 9 | 1:00–2:30 PM



Best for new/expecting parents, families & wellness seekers

Mind Body Baby Collective is celebrating one year of redefining maternal wellness in Grand Rapids. The anniversary event blends fun and support—free swag bags for the first 25 guests, a bouquet bar, complimentary massages, “mom-osas,” kids’ crafts, and more.



Founder Heidi McDowell, a local doula and entrepreneur, launched the 8,000-square-foot space last summer. Since then, MBB has tripled its membership and expanded into co-working, childcare, and postpartum support. Now preparing to license nationwide, McDowell’s success is proof that Grand Rapids is leading in maternal wellness. With snacks, vendors, tours, and jewelry services, this event is equal parts celebration and community showcase. Free admission.

Unity Christian Music Festival & Muskegon Weekend Extravaganza

Heritage Landing + various Muskegon venues

Wednesday, August 6 – Sunday, August 10



Perfect for families, faith groups & festival-goers

Unity Christian Music Festival celebrates 25 years with four days of faith-filled music and community at Heritage Landing in Muskegon. Friday and Saturday headline national acts, inspirational speakers, and family fun.



But that’s just one part of Muskegon’s packed weekend. From the Great Lakes Surf Festival at Pere Marquette Beach to WWII history tours, free live music, art shows, farmers markets, and boat cruises—the city is buzzing with activity. Unity Weekend is a choose-your-own-adventure for all ages, with both free and ticketed events happening across town. Whether you’re there for the music, lake views, or community spirit—this is one of West Michigan’s biggest weekends. Prices vary; see unitymusicfestival.com.

50% Off Clothing at Salvation Army’s Back-to-School Sale

All 8 Salvation Army thrift stores in West Michigan

Saturday, August 9 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Ideal for families, thrifters & back-to-school shoppers

Get ready for school without breaking the bank. On Saturday, August 9, all Salvation Army thrift stores in the region are offering 50% off all clothing. From kids’ essentials to adult workwear, this sale is a one-day opportunity to stock up while giving back.



Proceeds support the Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) in Grand Rapids, which offers faith-based programs for those recovering from addiction. “This sale helps shoppers stretch their budgets while supporting those rebuilding their lives,” says ARC Administrator Major Ramona Arthur. It’s savings with a purpose. Free to attend. 50% off all clothing.

Shane Gillis Brings Unfiltered Comedy to Van Andel Arena

Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids

Saturday, August 9 | Time TBA



Adults only. Best for comedy & podcast fans

Shane Gillis, known for pushing boundaries, brings his bold and controversial comedy to Grand Rapids this weekend. From viral jokes to headline-grabbing moments at the 2025 ESPYs, Gillis is one of the most talked-about names in comedy today.

He’s the mind behind Beautiful Dogs, co-creator of the Netflix show Tires, and co-host of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, the #1 Patreon comedy podcast. His brash, no-filter humor isn’t for everyone—but fans love him for it. Expect a packed house, sharp wit, and a night of uncensored laughs. Tickets via Ticketmaster.