Upscale resale stores offer bargains

Tables are set with dinner plates or glassware or picnic accessories. Racks hold clothing. Picture frames, baskets, knickknacks are on shelves, grouped attractively.

Everything is for sale in Love in Action’s upscale resale stores.

What’s not always so visible is the stores’ purpose: to support the many missions of Love in Action, a not-for-profit organization that helps those in need.

There are always many in need.

According to executive director Josh Bytwerk, close to 40% of local residents are economically challenged. They’re often the working needy, earning more than the federal poverty level but less than the basic cost of living for their county.

Along with those below the poverty level, “they define our needs in the Tri-Cities,” Bytwerk said.

Love in Action was born in the 1980s to fill those needs. Faith-based, it has 38 churches working together with more than 40 corporations, 900 donors, and 600 volunteers – all focused in the Grand Haven/Spring Lake/Ferrysburg area. It serves more than two dozen ministries, the largest of which are food, housing and health care.

LIA has a women’s shelter, a men’s shelter, and an affordable living center. It helps pay rent and mortgages when needed. It offers free health and dental care. It has a number of food pantries as well as a food co-op. Educational programs offer classes in financial fitness and foods.

A new, larger distribution center, to be called The Storehouse, will open in the fall.

In 2007 an upscale resale store was launched in Spring Lake; another, in Grand Haven, was added in 2012. Both offer gently-used good-quality items at reasonable prices. Creative sales pitches might offer 20% off anything with legs, or arms, or buttons, …. Seniors get 20% off the first Monday of the month.

Donated items go first to those in need; anything left over is sold in the stores.

And because inventory is dependent on donations, every week sees a new variety of items. Think small household items that include dishware, baskets, pictures, picture frames, lamps, rugs, …. Add larger furniture items such as sofas, tables, cribs, …. Personal items include clothing and jewelry.

These inexpensive items, many of which are small, produce a large amount of financial security for LIA: one-third of its revenue is generated by the resale shops. In particular, from small household items, clothing, and furniture.

“The small items actually make the most money,” Bytwerk said. “If you spend $10 at a Love in Action resale store, that has an $85 value to the ministry. That is largely due to volunteers. They’re not being paid. They keep the overhead costs low and help the money do good.

“Those volunteers are heroes.”

Kathy Smith volunteers in Grand Haven. “We have an incredible array of clothing and housewares and furniture,” she said. “We get a lot of tourists. They come partially because they’re camping and somebody forgot a spatula or a pan, or they’re looking for something to replace in their camper. They know it’s reasonable to come here.

“Once they’ve been here and they understand that this is all donated and that the money stays in our community to support Love in Action’s different ministries, they come back. We get a lot of return people.”

Spring Lake volunteer Dana Grady echoed Smith’s comments about campers. “And if it’s a cold day or a rainy day, people come ‘junking.’ They’ll just come in to see if they can find something to take home as souvenirs.”

Oftentimes, they’ll find items with a definite vacation vibe. Beach scenes show up on dishes, mugs, canvas prints. And representations of Lower Michigan’s “mitten” are always popular.

“It’s a way to give back, even when you’re on vacation,” Bytwerk said.