Things to do in GR this weekend: July 10–13

Looking for ways to spend your weekend in and around Grand Rapids? From pro-level pickleball to live music, racing, dance parties, and baseball stadium fireworks, this weekend is packed with excitement. Here’s your ultimate guide to what’s happening July 10–13.

Thursday, July 10

Beer City Open Pickleball Tournament (through July 13)

The prestigious Beer City Open Pickleball Tournament returns to Grand Rapids July 8–13 at Belknap Park, showcasing elite competition and major league drama. This year marks the tournament’s elevation to official Major League Pickleball status, hosting the Edward Jones Mid-Season Tournament—the only stop on the 2025 MLP season where all 22 pro teams face off. Over 1,000 amateur players from 36 states and Canada will also compete. General admission is free Tuesday and Wednesday. Ticketed entry ($20 Thu/Fri, $30 Sat/Sun, including fees) starts Thursday for all spectators, including amateur players without scheduled matches.

Off the court, enjoy food trucks like Pizza Parliament and 616 Kabob, a New Belgium Brewery beer garden, Pepsi refreshment station, and a Vendor Village packed with pickleball merch. Families are welcome—kids 8 and under get in free—and guests can explore nearby spots like MDRD or Margaux for elevated eats. The event is presented by AHC Hospitality, with hotel partners JW Marriott Grand Rapids and AC Hotel Downtown just minutes away. purchase tickets for this event through TIXR HERE, specifically under the Professional Pickleball Association’s event listing for the Edward Jones MLP Mid-Season Tournament, or via the Beer City Open website at https://www.beercityopen.com/visitor-info for more information, visit beercityopen.com.

Where: Belknap Park, 30 Coldbrook St. NE, Grand Rapids

When: Now–Sunday, July 13; ticketed entry begins Thursday

Cost: $20 (Thu/Fri), $30 (Sat/Sun), includes fees; kids 8 and under free

Who: Pickleball fans, families, amateur and pro sports enthusiasts

West Michigan Whitecaps vs. Lake County Captains – College/Military Night

College students and military personnel get half-price tickets with valid ID for Thursday night’s Whitecaps game against Lake County. It’s also Michigan Army National Guard Thrifty Thursday, featuring $3 beers, hot dogs, and Pepsi products. The evening gets extra entertainment with a live dueling piano performance that’ll have the whole ballpark singing and clapping along. A perfect affordable night out for students and service members.

Where: LMCU Ballpark

When: Thursday, July 10, 6:35 p.m.

Cost: Half-off Reserved or Lawn Tickets with College or Military ID; Buy Tickets HERE

Who: Students, military members, families, baseball fans

Friday, July 11

West Michigan Whitecaps vs. Lake County Captains

Friday night at LMCU Ballpark means a double dose of fun. Scouts are invited to camp out on the outfield after the game, and Zeke the Wonderdog & friends will be showing off their frisbee skills mid-game. Stick around after the final pitch for a dazzling fireworks show courtesy of Farm Bureau Insurance. It’s a family-friendly Friday night tradition that keeps getting better.

Where: LMCU Ballpark

When: Friday, July 11, 6:35 p.m.

Cost: Varies by seat; scout campout available; Buy Tickets HERE

Who: Families, fireworks fans, baseball lovers

Supermodified Weekend – Night 1

Get ready for the roar of engines as ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds headline Night 1 of Supermodified Weekend at Berlin Raceway. Friday also features Limited Late Models and Sportsman divisions. Kids 15 and under receive free admission tickets at the gate, making this an affordable night out for the whole family. Expect adrenaline, speed, and a lively crowd.

Where: Berlin Raceway

When: Friday, July 11, gates open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Varies; Buy Tickets HERE

Who: Motorsports fans, families, thrill-seekers

Dance Party: Bop To the Top Summer Tour (18+)

It’s a High School Musical 2 summer, and you’re invited to sing your heart out at this all-ages (18+) Disney Channel-fueled throwback night. From Hannah Montana and Camp Rock to Cheetah Girls and Lemonade Mouth, Bop To The Top is bringing the nostalgia and the energy. Join the Battle of the Sharpays, costume contests, and all-out dance-offs at The Intersection.

Where: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

When: Friday, July 11, doors at 8:30 p.m: Show at 9 p.m..

Cost: $28–$35 GA, $54 VIP; Buy Tickets HERE

Who: Millennials, Gen Z, Disney fans, dance party lovers

Saturday, July 12

Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey Dance Party (21+)

Say yes to heaven and step into a dreamy night dedicated to Lana Del Rey and kindred alt-pop icons. DJ Danny Fantom will be spinning everything from remixes to deep cuts by Lana, plus artists like Florence + the Machine, Halsey, Grimes, Lorde, and more. Whether you’re sipping cocktails or singing along, this 21+ dance party will give you summertime sadness in the best way possible.

Where: The Intersection

When: Saturday, July 12, doors at 8 p.m., music starts at 9 p.m.

Cost: Varies; Buy Tickets HERE

Who: Indie-pop fans, Lana stans, alternative music lovers

Supermodified Weekend – Night 2

Night two of Supermodified Weekend amps up the horsepower with Super Late Models and 4-Cylinders joining the lineup. ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds are back for another evening of thunder on the track. Kids 15 and under again receive free admission tickets at the gate, making this the perfect two-night family outing for any racing enthusiast.

Where: Berlin Raceway, 2060 Berlin Fair Dr, Marne

When: Saturday, July 12, gates open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Varies; Buy Tickets HERE

Who: Racing fans, families, speed enthusiasts

Low Phase EP Release + Phabies + The Cosmoknights + Dovetail

Celebrate the release of Low Phase’s new EP with a stacked lineup of regional favorites including Phabies, The Cosmoknights, and Dovetail. Expect dreamy guitars, heartfelt lyrics, and that signature Pyramid Scheme energy. Whether you’re a loyal fan or new to the scene, this is a great night to support live local music.

Where: The Pyramid Scheme

When: Saturday, July 12, doors at 7 p.m.

Cost: Ticketed event; Buy Tickets HERE

Who: Indie rock fans, local music lovers

Sunday, July 13



Emery – 20th Anniversary of The Question

Post-hardcore veterans Emery are back to celebrate 20 years of The Question—a genre-defining album for emo and alt-rock fans. Joined by Have Mercy and Good Terms, this nostalgic evening promises to be a powerful mix of catharsis, melody, and loud guitars in one of GR’s most intimate venues.

Where: The Pyramid Scheme

When: Sunday, July 13, doors at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $22.07; Buy Tickets HERE

Who: Emo fans, alt-rock lovers, longtime Emery listeners

Whitecaps vs. Lake County – Sunday Family Fun Day

Sunday’s “Paint the Park Pink” game honors breast cancer fighters and survivors in partnership with Corewell Health. Families will love the Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Family Sunday perks: the first 1,000 kids eat free, plus enjoy pre-game catch and autographs on the field. It’s an unforgettable afternoon for a cause that matters.

Where: LMCU Ballpark

When: Sunday, July 13, 2 p.m.

Cost: Varies Buy Tickets HERE

Who: Families, baseball fans, kids

Want more Grand Rapids events like these? Follow Grand Rapids Magazine for weekly guides and insider tips on how to make the most of your weekends.