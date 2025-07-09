Top brunch spots in Grand Rapids – Part 1

Summertime in Grand Rapids means longer mornings, sunnier skies, and one very important question: Where are we going for brunch?

Here at GR Mag, we believe brunch is more than just a meal—it’s a mood. And summer is the perfect time to embrace it. With patios in full swing and fresh seasonal ingredients showing up on local menus, there’s no better excuse to linger over a mimosa (or two) and discover what the city has to offer.

That’s why we’re breaking down our top seven favorite brunch spots around the city—each getting their own moment in the sun. Whether you’re in the mood for a croissant and cold brew or steak and eggs with a side of bubbly, we’ve got a recommendation with your name on it.

First up in the spotlight? Littlebird—a cozy downtown bistro with just the right blend of casual charm and elevated flavor.

Stay tuned for the full lineup, and consider this your official invitation to brunch all summer long.

Little Bird

If you’re into brunch that feels a little bit fancy without being full-on white tablecloth, Littlebird is your spot. This cozy downtown GR bistro channels serious European vibes- think café chairs along the street, natural light, a black and white check tile floor and a menu that’s equal parts comforting and creative. The Wagyu Steak & Egg is a must if you’re feeling indulgent, but even something as simple as French toast gets the star treatment here (hint: root beer whip + bananas, with the option to add a seasonal ice cream scoop). Their coffee is strong, the pastries are baked in-house, and the service is always warm and attentive. It’s the kind of place that makes a regular weekend morning feel like a mini getaway. Find brunch 9am-3pm Tuesday -Friday, 8am-3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Vibes: Minimalist, elegant, Paris-meets-Midwest



What to Order: Bread Pudding French Toast or Smashburger if you’re more of a lunch-for-brunch person