GR’s New Hot Spots, Part 2: Date Night

A new addition to the Bridge Street area in 2024, Gin Gin’s is a bright spot on the thriving West Side of Grand Rapids, from the same owners of neighboring Butcher’s Union. A newly updated space with an open kitchen, you’ll still find plenty of old-world charm in this early twentieth century building.

“Our inspiration for Gin Gin’s came from a desire to create a warm and welcoming space where guests could gather, relax, and enjoy delicious food and drinks,” says owner Paul Reinert. “We were inspired by intimate places that balance timelessness with comfort.”

Inside, you’ll find moody leather backed booths, warm wood liquor cabinets and soft, ambient lighting for cozy date nights out. The interior and ambiance of Gin Gin’s was intentional—as much a part of the restaurant experience as the menu.

“We wanted Gin Gin’s to feel timeless yet approachable; a place where guests could enjoy both casual nights out and special celebrations. Our goal was to create an atmosphere that feels both cozy and stylish,” says Reinert.

Gin Gin’s food menu boasts prime steaks, handmade pastas and fresh seafood, all complimented by carefully prepared cocktails and martinis. You can’t go wrong with any menu item, but guest favorites include the Potato Gnocchi with king trumpet mushrooms and black truffle paste, or the 45 Day Dry-Aged New York Strip to celebrate a special occasion (or just a fancy date night!).

With a name like Gin Gin’s, the cocktail menu highlights gin’s versatility, while also offering a broad range of classic cocktails. As Reinert notes, “We wanted to design a drink menu that had a deep respect for the classics, especially the martini. We believe that earning our guests’ trust starts with perfecting timeless drinks—if we can deliver on a perfectly balanced martini or an old-fashioned, it gives us the foundation to introduce creative and unique offerings.”

Head outside to the greenery-filled outdoor patio during warmer months for happy hours or long lunches. The cozy space may have you lingering for one more vintage cocktail or indulging in the Lemon Crème Brûlée or Aunt Gin’s Cheesecake.

