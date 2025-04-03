Silva: Let the games begin!

If you haven’t been to Silva yet, you should be having a fairly severe case of FOMO by now. (Fear Of Missing Out.) Part restaurant, part bar, part game room, and part carnival, Silva offers a unique blend of entertainment that includes everything from sequined unicycle riders to star-spangled stilt-walkers and a host of other performers showing off parlor tricks.

Mark Secchia, the creative force behind Silva, came up with the idea while living in China, and in February, he brought it to life in one of Grand Rapids’ many former furniture factories, located at 975 Ottawa Ave NW. The name, Silva, is a nod to the wood used in the building process—the Latin word “silva” means “forest” or “woodland.”

The menu? Classy, eclectic, and a delightful surprise. On a recent visit, I had the fish, and my dining companion went for the pork chop. Both dishes were absolutely delicious. We couldn’t resist ordering a side of exotic mushrooms, which were out of this world. The drinks were perfectly crafted, too. Secchia himself stopped by our table to top off our waters, and the conversation quickly morphed into an impromptu tour of the venue, including a peek at a spacious, under-construction room designed for weddings and concerts. Stained glass windows salvaged from a Kalamazoo church were awaiting installation.

The finished space is equally impressive. The main floor boasts a large seating area with a bar and plush booths, while an upstairs level provides additional seating with a balcony offering a bird’s-eye view of the diners below. There’s also a stylish room on the second floor for private events adjacent to an area which overlooks bocce courts, set to open to the public on April 10.

“It’s exciting to finally be more than just a restaurant,” Secchia said. “Until now, Silva has been all about the dining experience, but this next phase opens the doors for something more. We can’t wait to see people enjoying the space, whether they’re playing bocce, lounging in the cabanas, or just hanging out.”

To introduce the community to bocce, Silva is offering free play from April 10 through April 17. No reservations are required—just drop in, grab a ball, and enjoy a few rounds of this timeless game in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

Bocce is easy to learn and perfect for friends, family, or even corporate gatherings. After the free-play period, reservations will be available. Visit silvagr.com to secure your spot. For more details, contact bocce@silvagr.com.