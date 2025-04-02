A Spring Break Bonanza

Families looking for fun-filled activities this spring break will find plenty to enjoy at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum from April 4 to April 13. The museum will reopen on April 4 at 9 a.m., offering a week of interactive exhibits, live performances, and creative play designed for children and families.
“Spring Break Bonanza is packed with exciting, hands-on activities that spark creativity and imagination,” said Maggie Lancaster, CEO of GRCM. “We can’t wait to welcome families back to PLAY!” The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum extends its thanks to Michigan Education Trust for sponsoring Spring Break Bonanza and making this event possible.
This year’s Spring Break Bonanza comes after a fire closed the museum briefly and giving the museum an opportunity to rebirth a variety of exciting experiences, including hands-on activities with Boredom Fighters, Wimee’s World, We Rock the Spectrum, Opera Tots, and more. The museum’s Clay Studio will also be open daily for children to unleash their creativity, while other sensory play experiences and bubble science activities will add extra fun to the mix.
Spring Break Bonanza Schedule
Friday, April 4 – GRCM Reopens!
Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Create in the Clay Studio
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Whoodini with Michigan Education Trust
Saturday, April 5 & Sunday, April 6
Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Create in the Clay Studio
Monday, April 7
Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Obstacle Course + Sensory Play with We Rock the Spectrum
1 p.m. – Storytime with Melissa Boughner
Tuesday, April 8
Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Boredom Fighters Instrument Garden
1 p.m. – Storytime with Representative Carol Glanville
Wednesday, April 9
Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Springtime Sewing with The Common Thread
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Wimee’s World
Thursday, April 10
Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Opera Tots
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Drumming with Josh Dunigan
Friday, April 11
Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Bubble Science
Saturday, April 12
Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Create in the Clay Studio
Sunday, April 13
Open for play: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Noon to 4 p.m. – Create in the Clay Studio
GRCM offers discounted admission through the Museums for All program, as well as for active military families, healthcare workers, first responders, seniors, and school faculty members. For more information, visit grcm.org.
