A Spring Break Bonanza

Families looking for fun-filled activities this spring break will find plenty to enjoy at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum from April 4 to April 13. The museum will reopen on April 4 at 9 a.m., offering a week of interactive exhibits, live performances, and creative play designed for children and families.

“Spring Break Bonanza is packed with exciting, hands-on activities that spark creativity and imagination,” said Maggie Lancaster, CEO of GRCM. “We can’t wait to welcome families back to PLAY!” The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum extends its thanks to Michigan Education Trust for sponsoring Spring Break Bonanza and making this event possible.

This year’s Spring Break Bonanza comes after a fire closed the museum briefly and giving the museum an opportunity to rebirth a variety of exciting experiences, including hands-on activities with Boredom Fighters, Wimee’s World, We Rock the Spectrum, Opera Tots, and more. The museum’s Clay Studio will also be open daily for children to unleash their creativity, while other sensory play experiences and bubble science activities will add extra fun to the mix.

Spring Break Bonanza Schedule

Friday, April 4 – GRCM Reopens!

Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Create in the Clay Studio

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Whoodini with Michigan Education Trust

Saturday, April 5 & Sunday, April 6

Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Create in the Clay Studio

Monday, April 7

Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Obstacle Course + Sensory Play with We Rock the Spectrum

1 p.m. – Storytime with Melissa Boughner

Tuesday, April 8

Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Boredom Fighters Instrument Garden

1 p.m. – Storytime with Representative Carol Glanville

Wednesday, April 9

Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Springtime Sewing with The Common Thread

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Wimee’s World

Thursday, April 10

Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Opera Tots

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Drumming with Josh Dunigan

Friday, April 11

Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Bubble Science

Saturday, April 12

Open for play: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Create in the Clay Studio

Sunday, April 13

Open for play: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Noon to 4 p.m. – Create in the Clay Studio

GRCM offers discounted admission through the Museums for All program, as well as for active military families, healthcare workers, first responders, seniors, and school faculty members. For more information, visit grcm.org.