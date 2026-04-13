City extends emergency training to Spanish speakers

In a move that reflects its commitment to inclusivity and public safety, the City of Grand Rapids recently hosted its first-ever Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Level 1 training conducted entirely in Spanish.

Held Thursday, April 9, at Iglesia Cambiando Vidas Sedientas, 12 Burton St. SW, the three-hour session brought together Spanish-speaking residents from across the city for hands-on instruction in emergency response and disaster preparedness. The class marks a meaningful step in the City’s broader effort to ensure all residents—regardless of language—have access to life-saving information and resources.

CERT training equips participants with practical skills that can make a critical difference in the moments before first responders arrive. Attendees received instruction in personal and home preparedness, fire safety, and disaster medical operations, along with information about continuing their training through the CERT Level 2 course. The program is designed to empower individuals to support not only themselves and their families, but also their neighbors in times of crisis.

City officials say offering the course in Spanish is part of an ongoing effort to better serve Grand Rapids’ diverse and growing population. For many residents, language can be a barrier during emergencies—one the City is actively working to remove. The strong turnout for this inaugural session underscores both the need for and interest in more accessible preparedness programming.

“Making CERT training accessible to Spanish-speaking community members is a meaningful step toward strengthening preparedness citywide,” said Benjamin Rance, emergency management administrator and course facilitator. “Emergencies don’t wait and every resident deserves the knowledge and tools to respond effectively. By delivering this course in Spanish, we’re breaking down barriers and building a safer, more resilient Grand Rapids for everyone.”

The training was made possible through collaboration with local community leaders and the host church, helping bring the program directly into a neighborhood with deep cultural connections. Rance, who is fluent in Spanish, led demonstrations, guided participants through practical exercises, and answered questions in Spanish to ensure full accessibility throughout the session.

The City’s CERT program, operated through the Office of Emergency Management, continues to expand its outreach as it works to meet residents where they are—linguistically and culturally. More information, including upcoming training opportunities, is available at https://www.grandrapidsmi.gov/departments/emergency-management/cert-program/.