City: Permits required for backyard fires

With spring in full swing and warmer evenings inviting residents outdoors, the Grand Rapids Fire Department is reminding homeowners and renters that a permit is required for any wood-burning recreational fire on private property. The reminder comes after the department received several complaints about fires started without proper permits.

“Our goal is to allow safe and responsible enjoyment of recreational fires while protecting public health and adhering to environmental standards,” Fire Marshal William Smith said. “The permit process ensures that fires are controlled, properly located and respectful of neighbors.”

Residents can apply for a permit through the city’s Citizen Access portal. The online application typically takes about 10 minutes and requires a detailed, to-scale site plan showing property lines, buildings, fences, overhead lines, the fire container, and fire extinguishing tools. Payment is made by credit or debit card. The initial permit costs $60, with renewals priced at $10, and all permits are valid for one year from the date of issuance. Properties with up to two dwelling units are eligible, and renters may apply if they provide written permission from the property owner.

Once submitted, neighbors within 120 feet of the proposed fire location are notified and have up to 21 days to submit written objections. The city may deny permits if there are concerns about public health, safety, or welfare.

When permitted, fires must be located only in the backyard or side yard and kept at least 20 feet away from buildings, lot lines, roads, alleys, fences, or anything that could catch fire. Fires must also maintain at least 15 feet of clearance from overhead lines, and a garden hose or fire extinguisher must be available on site.

Burning is allowed only between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., and only seasoned, dry firewood may be used. Yard waste, leaves, trash, and building materials are strictly prohibited. Fires are also banned on high-risk or Ozone Action Days or whenever the fire chief declares conditions unsafe.

Residents are encouraged to call 911 to report emergency fire hazards or recreational fires that do not have permits. The city may revoke permits if violations occur and can issue new notices to neighbors. Illegal or unsafe fires could result in citations, fines, or abatement orders.

Gas or propane fire pits do not require a permit, but users must follow all manufacturer instructions and local housing regulations.