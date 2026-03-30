Creston plans Earth Day celebration

This spring, Creston comes alive for Earth Day. On Saturday, April 18, 2026, neighbors will gather at City High Middle School for the inaugural Earth Day Fest + Repair Fair—a free, family-friendly afternoon of hands-on projects, sustainability workshops, and community connection.

At the heart of the festival is the Repair Fair, where volunteers will offer free fixes on bicycles, small appliances, clothing, household goods, and garden tools. The initiative embodies the event’s mission: reducing waste, sharing skills, and keeping everyday items out of landfills.

“We are thrilled to bring this innovative event to the Creston community” said Alex Karatkiewicz, CNA’s Executive Director. “The Earth Day Fest is about more than just sustainability, it’s about neighbors helping neighbors, learning new skills, and building a stronger and more resilient community.”

The afternoon will be full of opportunities for attendees of all ages. Guests can swap pre-loved items, take home a free plant, refresh and restore garden tools, or get creative with “upcycled” art projects. The Climate Café will provide a welcoming space to explore eco-emotions and environmental concerns, while community walks and bike rides encourage wellness and connection. Local organizations will share resources and information about sustainability programs and neighborhood initiatives, helping residents take action beyond the event.

Creston’s Earth Day Fest reflects Michigan’s growing commitment to the circular economy, where keeping items in use not only reduces waste but strengthens community ties. The CNA also plans to bring the Repair Fair to the Creston Farmers Market throughout the summer, giving neighbors more opportunities to share skills and resources.

When: Saturday, April 18, 2026 | Time: Noon – 4 p.m. | Where: City High Middle School, 1720 Plainfield Avenue NE

Earth Day Fest + Repair Fair is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.crestongr.com/earthdayfest.