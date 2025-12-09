Christmas break, unplugged

When school lets out for winter break, kids shift into adventure mode fast. And parents—well, if you’re not quite ready for two weeks of filling the schedule, no sweat. The Grand Rapids Public Museum has done the planning for you. Snowflake Break, running December 19 through January 3, offers a ready-made curriculum of themed days and activities designed to keep curiosity moving all break long.

The Museum at 272 Pearl St. NW sets the scene with its seasonal transformation of the Streets of Old Grand Rapids. Life-size Santas, garlands, and ribbons line the storefronts, creating a festive route into twelve Snowflake Break themes, each included with general admission. The series begins Fri., Dec. 19 with The Wonder of Trees, followed by Turtlenecks (and Chocolate!) on Sat., Dec. 20. Three French Horns fills Sun., Dec. 21 with musical energy, and Mon., Dec. 22 invites young naturalists to explore Calling All Birders, with a free screening of “Elf” in the Meijer Theater rounding out the day.

The momentum continues with Five Olympic Rings on Tue., Dec. 23, a shortened day on Christmas Eve, and a closure on Christmas Day. Families can return Fri., Dec. 26 for Dino Eggs A-Laying, meet aquatic giants during See the Sturgeon Swimming on Sat., Dec. 27, and explore Eight Facts About the Milky Way on Sun., Dec. 28. The final stretch features A Day of Dancing on Mon., Dec. 29, Ten Frogs A-Leaping on Tue., Dec. 30, open hours on New Year’s Eve, a closure Jan. 1, and two music-themed days—Wurlitzer Organ A-Piping on Fri., Jan. 2 and Hear the Drummers Drumming on Sat., Jan. 3.

Families can also take advantage of expanded showtimes in the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium from Dec. 20 through Jan. 4, with shows running hourly from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experience the Aurora offers time-lapse views of the Northern Lights from the Arctic Circle, Let It Snow! brings holiday music and animation to the dome, and Dinosaurs: A Story of Survival pairs well with the Museum’s traveling exhibit Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family.

The Historic Holiday LEGO display, open through Feb. 1, showcases a detailed 1925-era Grand Rapids constructed from LEGO bricks, complete with operating trams and new features added each year.

Holiday performances round out the season. The Mighty Wurlitzer hosts Holiday Classics Organ Concerts on Fri., Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 20 at 2 p.m., featuring organist David Wickerham. On Sun., Dec. 21 at 3 p.m., Tuba Christmas brings tubas, euphoniums, baritones, and sousaphones together for a festive performance included with Museum admission.

Whether families stop in for an afternoon or follow the schedule day by day, Snowflake Break provides a steady mix of science, music, history, and seasonal activities—an easy, ready-to-go plan for winter break.