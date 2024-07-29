Moving to music in Holland

The Holland Symphony Orchestra will present “HSO Presents Music Moves Us,” a weeklong celebration of free events combining music and movement from Aug. 6-10, 2024. This unique summer series features dance demonstrations and classes in various styles, including swing, Dutch Dance, Zumba, and more, designed for all ages.

“This multi-day event is made possible with the support of the city of Holland and embraces the transformative power of music and movement to unite, enrich, and celebrate the diversity of our community in shared spaces of accessibility and enlightenment,” said Michael Naess, HSO’s new CEO/president.

“More than half of the events will be held at Kollen or Centennial city parks, and we are partnering with existing events such as the Downtown Street Performers and the Summer Concert Series. Additionally, we are collaborating with over 20 organizations, from I AM Academy to Evergreen Commons to Disability Network Lakeshore, to create a festival of accessible and inclusive activities drawing on the many talents of our community members that combine music and movement for the enjoyment of everyone.”

These free, family-friendly events aim to engage the community, with special activities for children like Polynesian dance lessons and a kids’ Groove dance party. A sensory-friendly art and music experience will also be available for children with sensory needs. For the first time in Holland State Park history, salsa lessons will be offered on the beach. Additionally, yoga enthusiasts can enjoy a serene yoga session paired with a blissful sound bath at Tunnel Park.

“Music Moves Us” originated from feedback following HSO’s mariachi concert in 2021, leading to the “Music Unites Us” concert last year. Inspired by community requests for more, HSO has developed 10 events over five days, culminating in the “Music Unites Us—Brazil!” concert with the Brazilian folk trio Choro das 3 at Kollen Park on Aug. 10.

Event Schedule:

Tuesday, Aug. 6

10-11 a.m. – Sound Bath + Yoga at Tunnel Park: Sound bath by Rebecca Wierks and yoga session led by Jasmine Jelsema. Bring a mat or towel.

12-12:45 p.m. – Kids’ Groove dance party at Centennial Park: Dance and storytime with Dr. Donna Lowry and Herrick District Library.

1-2 p.m. – Adults’ Groove dance party at Centennial Park: Dance session with Heather Winia from The World Groove Movement.

Wednesday, August 7

9:30-10 a.m. – Kids’ Polynesian story and dance at Holland Farmers Market: Polynesian dance and stories with Minnie Morey and the Pacific Island Dancers.

7-8 p.m. – Salsa dancing and lesson at Holland State Park: Salsa dance lesson on the beach with Juan and Julie Mascorro.

Thursday, August 8

10-10:45 a.m. – Dutch Dance lesson at Centennial Park: Dutch Dance lesson with Jenn Ryckbost.

6:30-8:30 p.m. – Hip-hop lesson and dancing at GDK Park/Downtown Holland Street Performers: Hip-hop moves with Lauren Beck and the I AM Academy dance team.

Friday, August 9

10:15-11 a.m. – Zumba Gold class at Evergreen Commons: Zumba Gold session with Amy Vande Poel.

5:30-6 p.m. – Dance lesson before big band concert at Kollen Park: Big band dance lesson with Walker Wilson before the Big Band Lakeshore concert.

Saturday, August 10

10-11 a.m. – Kids’ Sensory Art and Music Experience at Holland Museum: Sensory-friendly event with art, music, and fun for children with sensory needs, led by Liz Donoghue. Register by emailing Ketzi at zylstraketzi@gmail.com.

Grand finale at Kollen Park: “Music Unites Us – Brazil!”

4-5 p.m. – Capoeira dance demonstration and lesson: Brazilian capoeira with Leandro Lemos.

5-6 p.m. – Holland Samba School performance: Samba performance led by Christopher Fashun.

7 p.m. – Holland Symphony Orchestra with Choro das 3: Brazilian folk music trio performance with the Holland Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor Christopher Fashun.

The concert is sponsored by Corewell Health, Macatawa Area Coordinating Council, Macatawa Bank, and Gentex, with support from the MillerKnoll Foundation and the Brooks Family Foundation.