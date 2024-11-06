Brewing Success: From Hobby to Legacy

In the realm of craft beverages, few names stand out like Brett VanderKamp, the visionary behind New Holland Brewing and Spirits. Established in Holland in 1997, the craft beer company has blossomed into a flourishing enterprise with nearly 400 employees; producing an impres- sive lineup of craft beer and spirits served at the company’s local brew pubs and tasting rooms, and distributed through retail outlets to consumers worldwide.

Though VanderKamp grew up in Midland, his family is deeply rooted in West Michigan. His great-grandfather, Edward, was a postmaster in Holland. His grandfa- ther, Doug VanderKamp, was born above the Model Drug Store at the corner of River and 8th. Doug played a crucial role in his grandson’s entrepreneurial endeavors. He was New Holland’s first investor, contribut- ing seed money to the tune of $6,000 to help with startup costs. “My grandfather was a big champion of mine,” VanderKamp said.

Every good success story has its “humble beginnings” chapter and VanderKamp’s is no different. After attending Hope College, he found himself working at a septic system design firm in Estes Park, Colorado. Although he was using his degree, he felt unfulfilled. It was during this time that he rekindled his passion for brewing, a hobby he had started in college. Inspired by the burgeoning craft beer scene in Colorado and encouraged by a friend, he decided to take the leap into the business of craft beer.

Success didn’t come in an instant. At the outset of VanderKamp’s craft brewing journey, the road was rocky; he was living with a friend and sleeping on the couch.

Fast forward to today, and New Holland Brewing and Spirits stands as Michigan’s largest independent craft brewery, withan offshoot brand “Dragon’s Milk” bourbon barrel-aged stouts and small batch bourbon, and a newly launched “Walley Run” brand whiskeys. It operates three brewpubs in Holland, Grand Rapids, and Battle Creek, alongside three spirts tasting rooms; Saugatuck, South Haven, and Grand Haven.

Each location serves as a community gathering space where locals and visitors alike can enjoy the company’s award winning beverages. The brew pubs boast delicious menu offerings, too. (The chicken sandwich at New Holland’s Knickerbocker was voted one of the best in Grand Rapids in the 2024 Grand Rapids Magazine readers’ survey).

ON THE ROAD TO WHY

During a recent live podcast recorded at New Holland’s Knickerbocker Brew Pub in Grand Rapids located in the same neighborhood where VanderKamp’s maternal grandfather Harold Roedema lived and ran a painting business), the New Holland owner and CEO shared his insights on entrepreneurship. “I didn’t build this to sell it,” he said, and emphasized his commitment to remaining involved in the day-to-day management of the company and his intention to keep the business in the family. His philosophy has guided the brewery through significant growth and change. Throughout, he’s maintained his focus on producing quality beverages and providing community spaces.

Family values are paramount in VanderKamp’s life. He is committed to passing down the lessons of integrity and hard work to his two sons, Bray and Quinn. “My dad always made sure I focused on my values, mission, and vision,” Brett said. His wife, Pamela, also plays an integral role in the business and is poised to take on an even larger presence as their children grow older.

During the podcast, VanderKamp shared what motivates him, and the values that drive him. Produced by Northern Trust Institute, the podcast was created as a platform for entrepreneurs to share their stories and delve into the “why” behind their ventures.

In a poignant moment, VanderKamp recalled the uncertainty his family faced when his father was laid off from his long-term job at Dow Chemical. This pivotal moment taught him about the unpredictability of job security that comes with working for anyone other than yourself. “I knew I didn’t ever want to work for a big company,” he said.

VanderKamp has a keen sense of the bigger picture and an ability to break down key trends. He noted the changing preferences of consumers, especially among younger generations, who aren’t drinking as much craft beer as their predecessors. He recognizes the need to adapt to meet them where they are. To meet the demand, in addition to award-winning bourbons and beer, New Holland is now offering canned cocktails. Retail sales are a big part of the company’s success, but providing a space for the community to enjoy the beverages remains at the heart of VanderKamp’s mission. Each brewpub and tasting room is designed to be a space where people can gather, enjoy good company, and create lasting memories. “They don’t just belong to me; they belong to the people in the community.”

VanderKamp talked about the importance of partnerships with other breweries, and fostering camaraderie among his fellow brewers. Even in the very competitive local craft beer landscape, VanderKamp said he allows smaller breweries to use the New Holland lab. In addition to his focus on brewing, he’s the Board Vice-Chair of Samaritas, a child and family services organization committed to ensuring housing for all and welcoming new Americans.

As VanderKamp navigates the road ahead, his journey is firmly anchored in honoring his community, his family’s legacy, and paving the way for future generations.

Catch the podcast later this month here.