Featured Contributor: Matthew Rothenberg

In this Q&A, we catch up with Matthew Rothenberg, a writer for Grand Rapids Magazine for nearly two years. Matthew’s stories have given readers a fresh perspective on local culture, food, and life in our city. From uncovering hidden gems in Grand Rapids’ vibrant food scene to sharing the stories behind local businesses, his work brings an exciting, human touch to our city’s rich tapestry. In this conversation, we learn more about Matthew’s journey—from his diverse background and family roots to his deepening connection with the Grand Rapids community. Let’s dive in.

Matthew, you’ve been writing for Grand Rapids Magazine for almost two years now. What’s been your favorite assignment so far?

MR: The piece I did on Pupuseria El Salvador for the May 2023 issue was a lot of fun! This place was already a favorite of mine, but I’d always figured all the yummy and unusual ingredients were strictly Salvadoran. (Pupusas are El Salvador’s national dish.) Writing the story, I learned owner Dina Suarez is a real pupusa scientist! She invented a lot of options for customers from Mexico and other nearby countries.

GR Mag: Where are you from?

MR: I was born in New York City; mostly grew up in San Diego; met my wife, the artist Nancy Tobin; and started our family in San Francisco; and moved back to the New York area to raise the kids.

GR Mag: How long have you lived in Grand Rapids? What beckoned you to our fine city? MR: We rolled into Grand Rapids in August 2016. Nancy’s originally from here, and most of her big, fabulous family still lives here. We also were looking to take a break from the expense of places like SF and NY!

GR Mag: What’s your favorite aspect of Grand Rapids?

MR: We could afford to open a storefront art gallery downtown — that wouldn’t have been possible in a lot of other cities, and it’s been exciting to learn about running a brick-and-mortar store and helping the neighborhood grow.

It’s also been an adventure discovering the many ethnic enclaves throughout the metropolitan area. … I’m always finding authentic new places to write about!