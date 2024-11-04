Police Seek Help in Locating Missing Teen

A Grand Rapids teen has gone missing and Grand Rapids Police Department is working to locate him. Cortez McConer Jr., aged 16, went missing from his Grand Rapids home on October 26.

According to a flyer that is circulating on social media, the youth was last seen that night at 11:30 p.m. There have been several tips on Cortez’s last known location and GRPD is “working with his family and our law enforcement partners to ensure his safe return home,” the GRPD stated in a press release.

On the Facebook page of Marie McConer, who appears to be the missing teen’s mother, a $4000 reward “for any information that brings him ( Cortez McConer Jr.) home safe” is being offered.

“Cortez is NOT HOME SAFE!,” the post reads. “We’re out here looking all over. Please continue in the efforts in finding our baby! It takes a village. We appreciate all the help.