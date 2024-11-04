Police Seek Help in Locating Missing Teen

I will share with the entire community when my baby is home I PROMISE. Until then please please stop saying he’s home it stops the help from assisting in keeping an eye out for him.”
Another post from Sunday, Nov. 3 reads: “I have strong faith that he’s out here somewhere, l just need a continued community support in finding him. Parents please talk to your children ask if they know of ANYTHING about Cortez, friends and family let’s keep posters in our vehicles and our feet on the pavement, community members just keep an eye out, I’ll take all leads. We got what I call a victory yesterday getting law enforcement involved but today the victory needs to be Cortez (my baby) coming home! I love you son, please send a message to me that you’re okay if you’re out here able! Thank you EVERYONE!”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.
