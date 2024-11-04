Police Seek Help in Locating Missing Teen

Missing teen Cortez McConer Jr., aged 16. GRPD courtesy photo.
A Grand Rapids teen has gone missing and Grand Rapids Police Department is working to locate him. Cortez McConer Jr., aged 16, went missing from his Grand Rapids home on October 26.
According to a flyer that is circulating on social media, the youth was last seen that night at 11:30 p.m. There have been several tips on Cortez’s last known location and GRPD is “working with his family and our law enforcement partners to ensure his safe return home,” the GRPD stated in a press release.
On the Facebook page of Marie McConer, who appears to be the missing teen’s mother, a $4000 reward “for any information that brings him (Cortez McConer Jr.) home safe” is being offered.
“Cortez is NOT HOME SAFE!,” the post reads. “We’re out here looking all over. Please continue in the efforts in finding our baby! It takes a village. We appreciate all the help.

I will share with the entire community when my baby is home I PROMISE. Until then please please stop saying he’s home it stops the help from assisting in keeping an eye out for him.” 

Another post from Sunday, Nov. 3 reads: “I have strong faith that he’s out here somewhere, l just need a continued community support in finding him. Parents please talk to your children ask if they know of ANYTHING about Cortez, friends and family let’s keep posters in our vehicles and our feet on the pavement, community members just keep an eye out, I’ll take all leads. We got what I call a victory yesterday getting law enforcement involved but today the victory needs to be Cortez (my baby) coming home! I love you son, please send a message to me that you’re okay if you’re out here able! Thank you EVERYONE!”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.  Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

