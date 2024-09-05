Featured Contributor Bryan Esler

At Grand Rapids Magazine, we like to give credit where it’s due. Photographer Bryan Esler is flexible and always there when we need him, an integral member of the team:

Grand Rapids Magazine: How long have you been in the GR area and working with GR Mag?

Bryan Esler: I moved to Grand Rapids in 2004 to attend Aquinas College, and started capturing photos for GR Mag in 2019.

GRM: You’ve captured all types of subjects for us. What’s been your favorite capture for GRMag so far?

BE: My favorite photo shoot to date was at John Ball Zoo. Myself and Pat Evans, the magazine’s editor at the time, were able to get a backstage tour of the zoo, and hang out with some really cool animals. What resulted were some of my favorite photos I’ve taken for the magazine yet.

GRM: What excites you the most about working/ living/playing in the Grand Rapids area?

BE: I love the fact that Grand Rapids always has something going on, no matter your interests. I can go downtown, head to a festival, grab a beer, amazing meal and enjoy the Grand River views all at once. It’s great!

GRM: What’s your go-to food/drink spot in GR? What are you ordering?

BE: The Winchester has recently become one of my favorites. Their fish and chips is the best I’ve had in town. And their fish sandwich they had earlier this year…absolutely stunning. But there’s so many great places in Grand Rapids; it’s hard to pick just one.