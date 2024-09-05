The Arts Issue: A Personal Favorite

As an artist at heart, the annual Arts issue of Grand Rapids Magazine has always been my favorite. This edition, brimming with creativity and inspiration, showcases the vibrant culture of our hometown and is a true joy to put together.

I encourage you to get your hands on a physical copy at one of these news stands or purchase it online here. The artistry that goes into crafting and laying out a magazine deserves to be acknowledged! A very special honorable mention goes to Keagan Coop, our Art Director and Photographers Michelle Cuppy and Bryan Esler.

In this edition of the annual Arts Issue we dive into the world of local filmmakers with a feature by a fellow filmmaker and friend, Jason Roth. Jason and I met more than a decade ago when I was asked to judge a film festival to which he had submitted an animated short film. He didn’t win the festival, but his enthusiasm for cinema and storytelling won my heart. He has a way with words, so I asked him to interview some of the member of the community of filmmakers in Grand Rapids who have coalesced around him. I hope you enjoy “Reel Stories: The Visionaries Behind the Lens” as much as I did.

Also in the artistic realm, our own Pasha Shipp highlights some standout ArtPrize artists, and we profile an up-and-coming fashion designer who uses spikes, antlers and horns in their collection as a nod to our primal instincts—fascinating stuff!

Ann Byle delivers some exceptional pieces herein, including a look at the 60th anniversary of this very publication. She also interviews two intriguing authors: one who has crafted a recipe book (of sorts) inspired by classic literary characters, and another who explores the impact of fracking in a gripping new novel.

Gil Stansell shares insights on tackling loneliness through his involvement with a new social group. Allison Kay Bannister speaks with a Davenport University expert about recent FAFSA changes that should help simplify the process of applying for scholarships and grants.

On the food front, Matthew Rothenberg takes us on another culinary journey, this time to Ethiopia with a visit to Gursha. Pat Evans catches up with Søvengård about the popular restaurant’s two-year hiatus and their exciting new spot that’s now open on Bridge Street. I decided to check it out for myself yesterday (see photo at right) and was not disappointed! Further east, Kelsey Dunneback explores the evolution of the street, from classic dives to upscale dining, and what makes the bar district a hotspot. Gabriel Rose talks with TJ O’Brien about his deli’s origins and his new venture in Ada. He also interviews a rising star from Rockford who has a new single out, and she recently performed in front of a packed stadium in Buffalo at a professional football game.

Debby Buck DeJonge takes us beyond Rockford, to a historic inn on a lake, an absolute gem that is harboring a secret!

There’s so much more in this issue that I’d love to share, but I’ll let you discover it for yourself. If you’re not a subscriber, you can get all six issues delivered to your door for a special price by clicking here.

Enjoy!