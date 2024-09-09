Confluence, West Michigan’s largest tech and innovation festival, returns for its fourth year with new surprises. Organizers have announced a full roster of events and programs that will explore creativity across art, music, science and technology. The free festival is September 20–21 at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

Friday@Confluence kicks off the weekend with an interactive tour through the city’s tech-forward arts and culture scene. This free opening night party features hands-on experience with AI-powered art, gallery-style fashion presentations, art exhibitions, specialty cocktails,food trucks and more. School of Rock, DJ Sommelier, DJ AB, Huff the Goat and DJay Tron will offer audio and visual journeys throughout the night.

Something for Everyone

The festival continues Saturday, September 21 with events beginning at 10AM. In the Esports Expo, sixteen of the region’s top collegiate and high school teams will compete in a Super Smash Bros tournament. The winning teams will receive bragging rights and custom trophies designed by students and faculty at Kendal College of Art and Design. Alongside the official tournament, attendees can battle each other in multiple free play areas around the expo.

Kids of all ages can explore high-tech robotics, drones, rockets and more in the Future Innovators Zone. Engaging STEAM activities will be provided by Air Zoo, Frederik Meijer Gardens, Grand Rapids Public Museum, GVSU, School of Rock, West Michigan Aviation Academy and WGVU.

At the Maker Expo, visitors will discover a diverse showcase of tech enthusiasts, crafters, hobbyists, and artists who create amazing things in celebration of DIY (Do Innovation Yourself). Equal parts science fair and high-tech meet-up, the expo brings together makers to share their work and experimentation across science, art and engineering.

For gear enthusiasts, the Robotics Expo & Parade welcomes top middle and high school robotics teams to show off their engineering and computer science skills. This year’s field includes teams from Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Allendale and Kalamazoo. Between demos, teams participate in a robot street parade that will circulate throughout the festival. The expo also features an arts & crafts area where kids can decorate their own robot wrap and see it come to life on a real robot.

Celebrating Innovation

Brian Cohen, Executive Director of Confluence, says his team embraces innovation in everything they do. “We bring something new to the table for each festival and this year is no different.

For example, our new opening night party is an opportunity to showcase amazing things that are happening in our tech-forward arts and culture scene. We also produce the only outdoor esports event in the state, so we’re reimagining how people engage with electronic gaming.”

With so many amazing elements, Confluence is a must-attend event. If you have a curious mind and are in Grand Rapids the weekend of September 20, this is where you need to be.

Full details of this year’s festival can be found at confluencefest.com.