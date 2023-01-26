Things to do this weekend

It’s finally winter, hooray! This weekend offers a lot of chances to get out in the snow, if you’re into that sort of thing. Here’s just a smattering of what the area has to offer in that regard:

All weekend long

Get out in the snow while we have some!

Whether it’s skating at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St NW, skiing, snowboarding or tubing at Cannonsburg, 6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, heading over to the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park, 462 N Scenic Dr., in Muskegon, or just sledding on your favorite hill. Just get out there and have some wintery fun while it lasts.

If the idea of donning snow pants and a cap and gloves sends you into a tailspin, there’s plenty of other fun to be had. Here are some indoor, outdoor and even an indoor-outdoor event to check out:

Friday, Jan. 27, 4-11 p.m.

Speciation Cellars’ Sixth Anniversary Party, 928 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Speciation Cellars will be releasing its 6th anniversary beer, Biodiversity, which was fermented with wild cultures from their own property. The brewers fermented this unique sour ale in oak barrels for 10 months and then dosed with wild foraged grapes to give the beer a vibrant red color and a burst of flavor. The Sovengard will be slinging some “nordic” hot dogs from 5 p.m. “until they sell out.”

The psychedelic surf rock and blues band, “The Moonrays,” will be playing from 8-10pm. If you miss them at Speciation they will also be playing Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at 5:30 p.m., at Cannonsburg Ski Area in the Cedar Lounge Restaurant.

Friday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m.

Art Exhibition Opening Reception at Muse GR Art Gallery,727 Leonard Street NW, Grand Rapids.

The name of the exhibition is “Convergence: Cracks in the glass ceiling.” According to event organizers, this exhibition “represents the pushing of boundaries into spaces that cultivate growth and expansion.

“This unique group of artists create vibrant contemporary pieces that include traditional elements of art while blurring the lines between street and contemporary works.”

This exhibition is co-created and curated by MUSE GR owners, Stephen and Taylor Smith and include the artworks of: Jasmine Bruce, Bryce Detroit, Pauly M. Everett, Torrence Jayy, Julian Jamaal Jones, Sheefy McFly, Richard McNeal, Andre Ray, Steven Reynolds, Tobishinobi and Estéban Whiteside.

There is no cost to attend this event, but you can pair it with a cocktail or two at Long Road Distillery next door for a night out!

Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Celebrate the opening of Cookies dispensary, 330 Ann St., NW in Grand Rapids

Cookies was founded in 2010 by rapper and entrepreneur Berner, as well as Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, and dubs itself “the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world.” They have partnered with Noxx a Michigan-based vertical cannabis company to open this flagship store.

The first 500 people in line will receive a free eighth of cannabis flower. The event will also have an outdoor heated lounge with music, free food, coffee, body art, caricatures and polaroid photography.