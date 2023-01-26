Best of the best: How we stay fit

We polled our readers and they told us the best places for keeping active and fit. Here are the results:

Best Hike/Bike Trail

1st Place: White Pine Trail State Park

The 92 miles of the White Pine Trail start in Comstock Park, wind through Belmont and Rockford, and end in Cadillac as the state’s second-longest rail-trail. Bikers and walkers can get ice cream at the Belmont trail head, eat lunch or have a treat in Rockford, and ride along the scenic Rogue River to points north. The trail is paved in the Grand Rapids area, making it a smooth, relaxing ride.

2nd Place: Provin Trails

Best Park

1st Place: Millennium Park

At 1400 acres, Millennium Park is one of the nation’s largest urban parks in the U.S., with portions in Grand Rapids, Walker, Grandville and Wyoming.

2nd Place: Riverside Park

Best Golf Course

1st Place: Thousand Oaks

Located just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, Thousand Oaks Golf Club features an 18-hole course designed by world-renowned golf course architect Rees Jones.

2nd Place: Thornapple Pointe

Best Rock Climbing Gym

1st Place: Terra Firma

6,000 square feet of bouldering terrain with new courses set every week, with a fitness gym, group classes and more, located at 1555 Marshall Ave. SE, in Grand Rapids.

2nd Place: Higher Ground

Best Fitness Instructor

1st Place: Michael Russo

2nd Place: Sam Parker

Best Yoga Studio

1st Place: Funky Buddha Hothouse

With four West Michigan locations – Lake Drive, downtown, Forest Hills and Holland – Funky Buddha Hothouse is Grand Rapids’ premiere hothouse yoga studio.

2nd Place: AM Yoga and Twisted Yoga (tied)