Things to Do This Weekend in West Michigan

Autumn in West Michigan brings crisp air, golden leaves, and a calendar full of things to do. From pumpkin carving in Holland to high fashion in Grand Rapids, this weekend offers something for everyone.

Downtown Holland Fall Fest

Downtown Holland’s Fall Fest brings two days of community celebration. Friday opens with a Tulip Time planting event at Window on the Waterfront, where volunteers help bury 75,000 bulbs destined to bloom during Tulip Time 2026. That afternoon, the Holland Civic Center hosts an Artisan Market with 65 vendors offering jewelry, artwork, clothing, décor, and specialty foods. Saturday highlights include the Holland Farmers Market, pumpkin painting, barrel rides, and games for children. At Windmill Island Gardens, families can explore emergency vehicles and construction trucks during the new Touch a Truck event. The festival’s most eye-catching attraction features nationally recognized pumpkin carvers, including TV personalities, transforming gourds on 8th Street with live demonstrations. With decorated storefronts, street performers, and the Downtown Social District in full swing, Fall Fest captures the season’s best.

Where: Downtown Holland (various locations)

When: Friday, Oct. 3 (10:30 a.m.–7 p.m.) & Saturday, Oct. 4 (9 a.m.–7 p.m.)

Cost: Most activities free; Windmill Island Gardens $5 adults, free for 15 and under; hayrides $1, pumpkin painting $1

Tickets/Info: hollandfallfest.com | Tulip planting sign-up: tuliptime.com

Demographics: Families, art lovers, festival-goers, seasonal enthusiasts

Uncork Up North

Traverse City’s Uncork Up North blends fine dining with philanthropy. Guests enjoy a strolling dinner prepared by chefs from Trattoria Stella, The Good Bowl, Artisan, and Motor City Seafood Company, paired with wines selected by Advanced Sommelier Amanda Danielson. Featured wineries include Black Star Farms, Mari Vineyards, Aurora Cellars, and Shady Lane Cellars. Proceeds benefit the Cowell Family Cancer Center Fund through Munson Healthcare, offering support to women facing financial strain during breast cancer treatment. Founder Flora Migyanka, a 13-year survivor, has helped raise over $75,000 through this event. Combining exceptional cuisine, rare wines, and a meaningful cause, Uncork Up North delivers both indulgence and impact.

Where: Hagerty Garage, 141 Drivers Edge Dr. Ste. 200, Traverse City

When: Friday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

Cost: Ticketed; sponsorships and tickets at dynamifoundation.org

Demographics: Wine lovers, foodies, philanthropists, adults 21+

ArtPrize Awards Ceremony

After nearly three weeks of turning Grand Rapids into an open gallery, ArtPrize 2025 ends with its Awards Ceremony at Studio Park. The evening honors winners of both the Public Vote and Juried Awards, with the final reveal of the Grand Prize. Inside, the event features red-carpet energy, live performances, and tributes to artists. Outdoors, the Studio Park Piazza offers free public seating, giving the wider community a chance to celebrate together. Whether you followed the competition closely or are just curious about the winners, the ceremony provides a fitting close to West Michigan’s largest art event.

Where: Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

When: Friday, Oct. 3 | Piazza seating opens 7:15 p.m.

Cost: Free Piazza viewing; limited ticketed seating inside

Tickets/Info: artprize.org

Demographics: Art enthusiasts, community members, creatives, families

Franciscan Rhythms 5K Trail Run & Walk

The Franciscan Life Process Center hosts its 11th annual “Run with Nuns” 5K, winding through scenic trails, fields, and woodlands on the Center’s 230-acre campus. Along the way, live musicians perform Irish, folk, and rock tunes to keep spirits high. The event raises funds for music therapy programs and land restoration projects, including scholarships and honeybee care. After the race, participants are rewarded with homemade cinnamon rolls from the Sisters—a sweet tradition that has become a favorite feature. With a fundraising goal of $40,000, the event combines outdoor exercise, community spirit, and charitable impact.

Where: Franciscan Life Process Center, 11650 Downes St. NE, Lowell

When: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Registration 7:45–8:45 a.m.; Kids Fun Run 9 a.m.; 5K at 9:15 a.m.

Cost: $35 pre-registration; $40 same day; virtual option available

Tickets/Info: lifeprocesscenter.org

Demographics: Families, runners, walkers, nature lovers, charity supporters

Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts opens Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper, an exhibition exploring one of Japan’s oldest art forms in a modern context. The show presents more than 30 works by nine artists, each pushing washi beyond its traditional use in calligraphy and printmaking into sculpture, fashion, and architectural design. Organized by International Arts & Artists and curated by Meher McArthur, the exhibition invites visitors to reflect on how natural materials can inspire contemporary innovation. For those who appreciate cultural heritage with a fresh perspective, this is a must-see.

Where: Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, 314 S. Park St., Kalamazoo

When: Opens Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025; on view through Jan. 11, 2026

Cost: Regular museum admission

Tickets/Info: kiarts.org

Demographics: Art lovers, museumgoers, cultural enthusiasts, students

RC Caylan Atelier’s ‘One Night Only’ fashion show

RC Caylan Atelier returns with One Night Only, a runway showcase that blends fashion with live performance. A pre-show reception features curated visual art and music by a GVSU string quartet. The show itself brings 50 models to a 130-foot runway, accompanied by Opera Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Ballet. The Spring/Summer 2026 collection, ReImagine, emphasizes bold colors and designs that balance tradition and modernity. Proceeds benefit the AllArtWorks Foundation, supporting artists’ development, as well as programs for the Ballet, Opera, and Symphony. With its mix of couture and culture, One Night Only is set to be an unforgettable evening.

Where: DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Reception 7:30 p.m., Doors 8:30 p.m., Show 9–10:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets at DeVosPlace.org. VIP includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, open bar, and premium seating

Demographics: Fashion enthusiasts, arts supporters, young professionals, cultural patrons

Ludington Lumber Days

Ludington debuts its first-ever Lumber Days, a weekend festival celebrating the city’s 19th-century logging heritage. Events include lumber baron home tours, a logging encampment reenactment, kids’ crafts, and workouts inspired by logging life. The Friday night Plaidurday Pub Crawl and Saturday’s live music beer garden bring plaid-clad revelers downtown. History lovers can explore photo exhibits, lighthouse tours, and behind-the-scenes museum archives. The weekend also includes fall fun at Ludington State Park with wagon rides, music, cider, and bonfires.

Where: Downtown Ludington, Ludington State Park, and other locations

When: Friday–Sunday, Oct. 3–5

Cost: Most events free; ticketed options include home tours ($25), beer garden ($32.78), and pub crawl ($12.51)

Tickets/Info: pureludington.com/LumberDays

Demographics: Families, history buffs, festival-goers, outdoor enthusiasts

From family-friendly festivals to high-style runway fashion, West Michigan offers no shortage of ways to enjoy the first weekend of October. Whether your interest lies in art, food, music, or the outdoors, this lineup promises experiences worth marking on your calendar.