Mitch Albom brings his story to Wealthy for a cause

What do Tuesdays with Morrie, The Five People You Meet in Heaven, and a once-in-a-lifetime evening in Grand Rapids have in common?

Mitch Albom.

The internationally acclaimed author, journalist, and philanthropist will make a rare West Michigan appearance Thursday, Oct. 10, headlining a special fundraiser at Wealthy Theatre to benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Jo Elyn Nyman Pediatric Hospice Endowment Fund — the only fund of its kind dedicated exclusively to pediatric hospice care in the state.

And Albom isn’t coming empty-handed. Attendees will be treated to an exclusive first look at his forthcoming novel, twice (Harper, October 2025), a stirring love story that explores whether second chances are worth the price of what we already have. It’s a signature Albom premise — deep, emotional, and laced with moral complexity.

But this evening promises more than just a literary sneak peek. All proceeds will go directly to support pediatric hospice patients and their families across Michigan — children navigating the unimaginable, and the care teams who walk that journey alongside them.

“There are no second chances, which makes our choices even more critical,” said Patrick Miller, president and CEO of Hospice of Michigan. “We are grateful for partners like Jo Elyn Nyman and Mitch Albom, who recognize how vital pediatric hospice care is for the children and families we serve.”

The Jo Elyn Nyman Pediatric Hospice Endowment Fund supports the nonprofit’s Anchors Programs for Children — a groundbreaking initiative offering year-round, in-home hospice and palliative care led by pediatric-trained physicians, nurses, grief counselors and spiritual care providers. For more than 30 years, the program has provided a statewide safety net for families dealing with terminal childhood illness.

“Every child facing a potentially life-limiting illness deserves compassionate, specialized care that honors their dignity and supports their family every step of the way,” said Jo Elyn Nyman, a longtime advocate for children’s health and namesake of the endowment fund. “This event offers a tangible way for the community to get involved and support pediatric hospice care.”

Albom is no stranger to using his voice for good. In addition to selling more than 40 million books worldwide and penning beloved memoirs and novels, he runs several charities in Detroit and Haiti, where he operates an orphanage. His blend of storytelling and service has made him one of the most recognizable and respected voices in contemporary literature.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $45 and include entry to the author talk and reading. A $100 VIP ticket includes access to a post-event meet and greet with Albom.

Tickets and more information are available at www.wealthytheatre.org