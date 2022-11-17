Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

It’s a busy weekend in Grand Rapids. It all starts tonight with a lot of great live music. There are so many good shows going on tonight like jazz at GR Noir downtown and Euro Bistro on 28th St., plus the usual live music venue haunts, it was hard to choose.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Start the weekend a little early with chamber music, from Beethoven to Beach, performed by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center live at St. Cecelia Concert Hall, 24 Ransom Ave NE, in Grand Rapids.

The program notes had me intrigued:

“Despite being restricted in her musical career by her husband and parents, Amy Beach became the first wholly successful American woman composer and concert pianist. A grand, sweeping work in the Romantic style, her quintet easily stands beside the great works in the genre by Schumann, Brahms, and Dvořák.”

Tickets are in the range of $20- $50 and can be purchased here.

Fifteenth annual Food, Beer & Wine Festival

The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival, the hottest ticket in town, takes place this Friday and Saturday (Nov. 18-19) at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, in downtown Grand Rapids.

More than 1,000 wines, beers and other libations from some of the area’s finest restaurants and around the world await at the annual event, now in its fifteenth year.

Admission tickets, pairing reservations, seminar schedules and other details will be posted in early fall at GRWineFestival.com. Admission tickets are $20 and can only be purchased online at the event’s website, where there is more information about the event.

Frivolous Follies Vaudeville, Saturday, 8-10 p.m.

For a stage show completely out of the ordinary, experience fall frivolity with Frivolous Follies Vaudeville troupe, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8-10 p.m at Wealthy Theater, 1130 Wealthy St. SE, in Grand Rapids.

Frivolous Follies is a modern vaudeville-style variety show, featuring a huge range of performers with an old-timey feel that will have you in stitches.

A big plus is that it’s for a good cause! All proceeds from the show go to Osceola County Animal Control.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Membership to the Community Media Center at Wealthy Theatre allows guests to buy booze to drink during the show!

Tickets range $12-15 and can be purchased here.

See Mary Poppins at the Civic

Experience the magic of Mary Poppins at the Civic Theater. The show opens Friday, Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 18, 2022. The musical, based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the books by P.L. Travers is set in England in 1910. Jane and Michael Banks have gone through nanny after nanny before the one and only magical Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep to teach them songs and lessons about life.

The familiar family classic is rated G and features the original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film. For show times and to purchase tickets, click here.