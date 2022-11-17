Tickets to ‘Six’ now on sale

Grand Rapids debut of hit new musical about the wives of Henry VIII
Photo courtesy of Broadway Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids is bringing another fantastic show to Devos Performance Hall. Tickets for the hit musical, Six – which makes its Grand Rapids debut in January–  go on sale Nov. 17. 

This new original musical global sensation is presented as a pop concert by King Henry VIII’s six wives who take turns singing to prove who suffered the most.

SIX has won 23 awards, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Written by Toby Marlow and  Lucy Moss, the hit musical’s Grand Rapids engagement is welcomed by:  Autocam Medical; Crowe; Fox Motors; Lacks Enterprises, Inc.; Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital; MillerKnoll; Miller Johnson and Trinity Health.

Performances of Six take place Jan. 10-15, at Devos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids. 

Accessible performances:

American Sign Language Interpreted: Saturday, January 14, 2023 – 2:00pm

Open Captioning, Audio Description: Sunday, January 15, 2023 – 1:00pm

Duration: 1 h 20 min, Age Recommended for ages 10+

For more information visit the Broadway Grand Rapids website.

 

