Tickets to ‘Six’ now on sale

Broadway Grand Rapids is bringing another fantastic show to Devos Performance Hall. Tickets for the hit musical, Six – which makes its Grand Rapids debut in January– go on sale Nov. 17.

This new original musical global sensation is presented as a pop concert by King Henry VIII’s six wives who take turns singing to prove who suffered the most.

SIX has won 23 awards, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the hit musical’s Grand Rapids engagement is welcomed by: Autocam Medical; Crowe; Fox Motors; Lacks Enterprises, Inc.; Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital; MillerKnoll; Miller Johnson and Trinity Health.

Performances of Six take place Jan. 10-15, at Devos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

Accessible performances:

American Sign Language Interpreted: Saturday, January 14, 2023 – 2:00pm

Open Captioning, Audio Description: Sunday, January 15, 2023 – 1:00pm

Duration: 1 h 20 min, Age Recommended for ages 10+

For more information visit the Broadway Grand Rapids website.