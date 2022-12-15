Things to do in GR this weekend

See The Nutcracker Ballet

Friday, Dec. 16, Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, various times

See the Grand Rapids Ballet perform a seasonal favorite, “The Nutcracker,” at DeVos Performance Hall.

Get into the holiday spirit as Grand Rapids Ballet dancers grace the stage at DeVos Performance Hall for their annual production of The Nutcracker.

Enjoy captivating choreography by Val Caniparoli before a magical and immersive set, imagined by Grand Rapidian Chris Van Allsburg, designed by world-famous Eugene Lee.

Join the elegant Sugar Plum Fairy and her gallant Cavalier as they guide Clara through the Land of the Sweets. Along the way, meet menacing mice and brave soldiers in an epic Battle Scene, and join festive celebrations as Clara is mesmerized with a fantastic waltz with live accompaniment from the Grand Rapids Symphony to Tchaikovsky’s magical score.

Purchase tickets here.

Solstice Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 17, 1- 3 p.m.

Blandford Nature Center

1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids.

The Winter Solstice marks the longest night of the year and takes place this year on Wednesday, Dec. 21. To celebrate it Blandford Nature Cdenter is inviting families to enjoy making traditional winter solstice crafts: popcorn & Cheerios wreath feeders, pomanders (oranges with cloves), paper bag luminaries and cinnamon applesauce ornaments.

This program has limited spots and pre-registration is required. Registration will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 16. In the event of severe weather, the program will be canceled and participants will be notified of their refund options. Contact Blandford Nature Center community programs coordinator for more information at camilla@blandfordnaturecenter.org.

Adult/Child Members: $7

Adult/Child Non-Members: $10

Children 2 and under: Free

DIY Leather Crafts

Saturday, Dec. 17, noon – 6 p.m.

Gemini Handmade Leather workshop, studio and gift shop, 963 Cherry St. SE, is holding an event is for kids 5-92 years of age – a holiday drop-in do it yourself day.

This shop typically sells handcrafted leather-goods and gifts from independent American makers. On Saturday you can be the designer and craft gifts for everyone on your list.

DIY stations will allow people to build their own leather earrings or pendant necklaces; stamp keychains, ornaments and coasters; build a terrarium and more.

Pay per craft, approximately $10-20 per item.

Menorah Lighting on Calder Plaza

Sunday, Dec. 18



Hanukkah, the annual Jewish Festival of Lights begins this year at sundown on Dec. 18. Spend the evening with the Chabad House of Western Michigan. The lighting ceremony is free and open to everyone!