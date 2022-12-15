Hall of Fame Night Friday

Fans of the Grand Rapids Griffins are invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, Dec. 16 as the Grand Rapids Griffins will face off against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The doors to Van Andel Arena will open to the general public at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders) and the game starts at 7 p.m.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Griffins calendar.

As always, on Fridays there are $2 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts available from 6-8 p.m at select concession stands while supplies last. The select stands are located in the lobby, next to section A on the concourse, and the “Hops & Vines” stand next to section 120.

College students can purchase tickets online for a reduced fee ($16-23) or by presenting their ID at the door on Fridays. . Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Anyone who attends the game may ride the Rapid bus for free by showing your Griffins hockey game ticket upon boarding Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Night is presented by Fox Motors.