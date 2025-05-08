Things to do in GR this weekend

Whether you’re looking to celebrate Grand Rapids’ best, enjoy world-class music, or plan the perfect Mother’s Day outing, this weekend offers a full lineup of events for every interest and age. From culinary showcases and classical concerts to art strolls and pet adoption events, here’s your guide to making the most of May 9–11.

Friday, May 9

Best of Grand Rapids Party

Celebrate the city’s top people, places, and plates at the 2nd annual Best of Grand Rapids Party, presented by Max’s South Seas Hideaway. Hosted by Grand Rapids Magazine at the Goei Center, this lively evening brings together the winners and finalists of the annual “Best of” readers’ poll. Guests will enjoy unlimited food tastings, four drink tickets (with more available for purchase), live music, and a cocktail-worthy vibe. General admission ($85) begins at 7 p.m., but VIP ticket holders ($115) enjoy early entry at 6 p.m. with exclusive lounge access and first dibs on tastings. Cocktail attire encouraged; good vibes required.

Where: Goei Center, 818 Butterworth SW, Grand Rapids

When: 6–11 p.m. (7 p.m. entry), $115 VIP (6 p.m. entry)

Cost: $85 General Admission Tickets here

Demographics: 21+, foodies, community supporters, lifestyle enthusiasts



Saturday, May 10



West Michigan Symphony – Bohemian Concert Featuring Inbal Segev

Immerse yourself in the music of Bohemia with the West Michigan Symphony at their concert featuring Mozart’s “Prague” Symphony, Smetana’s Overture to The Bartered Bride, and Dvořák’s Cello Concerto. Internationally acclaimed cellist Inbal Segev will perform the cello concerto. Segev will also perform in a more intimate setting at The Block in Muskegon on Saturday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Frauenthal Center, Muskegon

When: Friday, May 9, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

How much: $19 for adults, $10 for students; tickets at westmichigansymphony.org

Demographics: Classical music lovers, culture enthusiasts, families

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass – A Once-in-a-Lifetime Concert

Herb Alpert, the legendary trumpeter, will grace the stage at DeVos Performance Hall with The Tijuana Brass, playing their timeless hits. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience his signature sound in a captivating live performance.

Where: DeVos Performance Hall

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025

How much: Prices vary; tickets available at DeVosPerformanceHall.com

Demographics: All ages; jazz and pop fans, families celebrating Mother’s Day

Helen DeVos Legacy Award Gala – Honoring Kate Pew Wolters

Celebrate Kate Pew Wolters’ contributions to the arts, education, and social services at the prestigious Helen DeVos Legacy Award Gala, featuring a cocktail hour, live performance, and dinner in her honor.

Where: St. Cecilia Music Center

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025

How much: $150 for a single ticket, $1,200 for a table, $1,500 for table sponsorship

Demographics: Adults; philanthropists, arts supporters, community leaders

Bob Mould – Here We Go Crazy Tour

Catch Bob Mould live on his “Here We Go Crazy” tour at Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo. Mould, known for his work with Hüsker Dü and Sugar, brings his energetic alt-rock performance to the stage for an unforgettable night.

Where: Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025

How much: Ticket info available at Bell’s Brewery

Demographics: 18+; alt-rock fans, punk rock enthusiasts

Mother’s Day Gift Fair at Downtown Market

Get a head start on Mother’s Day shopping at the Mother’s Day Gift Fair at the Downtown Market. Over 40 curated artisan vendors will offer everything from jewelry to home decor. Enjoy outdoor games and sip on mimosas at the MOM-osa Bar.

Where: Grand Rapids Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave SW

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

How much: Free to attend

Demographics: All ages; families, local shoppers, artisan enthusiasts

Spring Orchard Wagon Rides at Robinette’s Orchard

Celebrate spring at Robinette’s Orchard with scenic wagon rides through the blooming apple and cherry blossoms. Enjoy live music by Nicholas James and try out the new Apple Cherry Hard Cider, now available in cans. Plus, there’s a fun hair tinsel station and lawn games for all ages. Complimentary donuts with each paid ride make it an afternoon to remember.

Where: Robinette’s Orchard, Grand Rapids

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, Noon – 4 p.m.

How much: Price details at Robinettes.com

Demographics: Families, outdoor enthusiasts, cider lovers

Art Coast Spring Gallery Stroll – A Bloom of Creativity Along the Lakeshore

Celebrate the season with the Art Coast® Spring Gallery Stroll in the charming towns of Saugatuck and Douglas. Enjoy a leisurely stroll through participating galleries showcasing a diverse range of art, from handcrafted jewelry and sculpture gardens to glasswork and surreal landscapes. Many galleries will feature live music, artist demonstrations, and complimentary refreshments. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the creativity and culture of the Art Coast!

Where: Various galleries in Saugatuck and Douglas

When: Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, 2025

How much: Free to attend

Demographics: Art lovers, families, culture seekers

Pet Adoption Day and Expo at Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids

Kick off National Pet Month with Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids’ third annual Pet Adoption Day and Expo. Visit local humane societies, rescues, and shelters to meet adoptable pets in need of a forever home. The event also includes prizes, special treats, and entertainment, including a meet-and-greet with a fan-favorite blue dog. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day by adding a new furry friend to your family!

Where: Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids, 350 84th Street SW, Byron Center

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

How much: Adoption fees vary per rescue

Demographics: Families, pet lovers

Sunday, May 11 (Mother’s Day)



Mother’s Day Brunch at Amway Grand Plaza

MDRD (27th Floor) and The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck, Amway Grand Plaza, Grand Rapids

The Amway Grand Plaza is going all out for Mother’s Day with two distinct brunch options sure to impress. At MDRD, take mom to new heights—literally—on the 27th floor for a refined Spanish brunch with sweeping city views. From lamb shakshuka to Spanish Sunday roast, it’s an elegant way to show your appreciation. Prefer a lively, all-ages affair? Head to The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck for a classic brunch buffet, complete with chef-carved meats, fresh seafood, and indulgent breakfast favorites. Both are excellent choices to make Mother’s Day truly memorable. Cost Varies by restaurant; reservations strongly recommended.MDRD reservations |The Kitchen reservations

Hours: MDRD: 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | The Kitchen: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.



Get a free coffee with your mom

Treat Mom to a special drink at Scooter’s Coffee with their Mother’s Day buy one, get one free offer. Choose from their signature Caramelicious or new Red Bull Infusions, and enjoy your favorite drinks together.

Where: Any Scooter’s Coffee location: 3150 Plainfield Ave NE; 2380 44th St, Kentwood: and 6432 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

When: Sunday, May 11, 2025

How much: Buy one, get one free (redeemable via the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app)

Demographics: All ages; coffee lovers, casual Mother’s Day celebrators

Sunday Night Funnies: Kingpin of Comedy Competition

Get your laugh on at the Kingpin of Comedy Competition, hosted by Sunday Night Funnies. The winner walks away with $500 and a prize package worth over $1,000. Whether you’re a performer or a spectator, it’s a great way to spend Sunday evening.

Where: Spectrum Entertainment Complex, 5656 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming

When: Sunday, May 11, 2025 (competition runs through October 19)

How much: Free admission

Demographics: 18+; comedy lovers, aspiring stand-up comedians