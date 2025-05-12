Tribe’s long road to recognition moves forward

A chapter of Michigan’s rich Indigenous history may soon be rewritten as the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians move one step closer to long-awaited federal recognition. A bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives could reaffirm the tribe’s status as a federally recognized entity—a milestone that tribal leaders and advocates have pursued for more than three decades.

“On behalf of the Grand River Bands, I thank the lead sponsors of this legislation, Reps. Scholten and James, and others from the Michigan Congressional delegation for advocating for justice for our tribal members,” said Ron Yob, chairman of the Grand River Bands. “After more than three decades of advocacy for federal recognition, I am hopeful our tribal members will soon have access to the resources they deserve, and which have eluded generations of tribal members.”

The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025, HR 3255, was introduced by U.S. Reps. Hillary Scholten, D-Grand Rapids, and John James, R-Shelby Township. If passed, the legislation would grant the Grand River Bands access to critical federal resources, including healthcare, housing, education, elder care and the ability to assert treaty rights and participate in tribal consultation on federal legislation.

The tribe’s history in southwestern Michigan spans centuries, with documented ancestral ties and leadership dating back to the late 18th century. Between 1795 and 1855, the Grand River Bands signed five separate treaties with the United States, affirming both their sovereignty and the boundaries of their homelands. Yet, despite this historic record, the Grand River Bands remain the last treaty tribe east of the Mississippi River still awaiting federal recognition.

The path toward acknowledgment has been long and complex. The tribe filed its notice to petition for federal status in 1994, followed by a completed petition in 2000 through the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). It wasn’t until February 2023 that the BIA issued a proposed finding—an important step in the administrative process. Still, final recognition through the BIA is expected to take years.

In the meantime, federal legislation could provide a more immediate solution.

For tribal members, federal recognition would mean more than access to programs and services. It would affirm a sovereign status that the Grand River Bands have upheld for generations—a legacy rooted in culture, tradition and resilience.