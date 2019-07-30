SuperPartyWonderDay is a real thing

Kent District Library offers more than just books.

The library system is putting on a celebration, so visitors can explore all it has to offer.

The KDL 2019 SuperPartyWonderDay will be on Aug. 11 from 2-7 p.m. at The Meadows at Millennium Park in Walker.

The family-friendly event is open to all ages.

It will feature games, music, biking, food, beverages and more.

The event is an effort to highlight the over 6,000 programs the library system runs all year round. The programs range from early literacy development to technology tutoring and craft classes to “craft brewery tap takeovers.”

SuperPartyWonderDay drew over 3,000 people last year.

Photo: The Moxie Strings perform on stage. Via fb.com.