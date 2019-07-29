Be a kid at the county fair

More summer festivities are around the corner.

The Kent County Youth Fair will run from Aug. 5-10 in Lowell, at 225 S. Hudson. The opening ceremonies and royal court coronation are on Aug. 4.

The five-day fair will be the site of various activities, such as the Great Lakes Timber Show, which will feature chainsaw carving, axe throwing, wood chopping, crosscut sawing, modified chainsawing and log rolling.

The fair will also feature the Meijer Children’s Barnyard, for seeing and petting animals, as well as a daily scavenger hunt, bingo games, an obstacle course and many more activities.

More than 1,000 exhibitors, including food vendors, and 40,000 people visit the annual fair.

Photo via fb.com