Summer bummer — organizers cancel 2020 Meijer Gardens summer concert series

The 2020 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens series, scheduled for June 4-Sept. 17, was canceled.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and after close consultation of government-issued public health pronouncements and orders and numerous conversations with our concert promoter and others, we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens,” Meijer Gardens President and CEO David Hooker said. “We are looking forward to a summer full of live music once again filling the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater in 2021, and we’ve already begun planning the 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens.”

The summer concert series was expected to have performances from Gregory Alan Isakov, Squeeze, Michael Franti & Spearhead and The Australian Pink Floyd Show, among others.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park administrators are exploring options to present local and regional performers as part of a modified Tuesday Evening Music Club series later this summer should the COVID-19 situation improve.