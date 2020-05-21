Want unlimited coffee? New Hotel Mertens has an offer for you

Mertens Hospitality, owner of local French favorite restaurant New Hotel Mertens, announced it will offer an unlimited coffee membership.

Members will be able to enjoy unlimited coffee all month long for a special introductory price of $9 per month. The special price is limited to the first 100 people who join. After that, memberships will be available at $15 per month.

“With Governor (Gretchen) Whitmer’s announcement that the state and its economy will slowly begin to reopen again, we wanted to give people something tangible to look forward to like a great cup of coffee prepared by us,” New Hotel Mertens owner Anthony Tangorra said.

“We hope to have plenty of outdoor and indoor seating available soon, as well, where you can relax and enjoy your coffee. We’re so eager to start serving the people of Grand Rapids again, and this great unlimited coffee deal will make sure everyone’s ‘new normal’ is fully caffeinated.”

The subscription will start on the first day of New Hotel Mertens Bakery reopening and the membership fee will not be charged again until the bakery has been open a full month. Members can cancel at any time.

Members will receive a membership card to present at the time of purchase, which will automatically deduct the cost of the coffee from their final bill.

Subscriptions will be available for purchase at newhotelmertens.com/coffee.