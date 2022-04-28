Street performers coming to downtown Holland

1 of 3

The city of Holland is holding auditions for performers for the upcoming 2022 season.

The 2022 Street Performer Series will begin Thursday, June 16, and will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday evening, June 16-Aug. 18 on Eighth Street in downtown Holland.

This year’s season is sponsored by Gentex Corporation, a global technology supplier based in Zeeland. Gentex manufactures custom products for the automotive, aerospace and commercial fire protection industries.

“Gentex is proud to continue our support of the annual Street Performer Series and to partner with downtown Holland to bring the event to the community once again,” said Craig Piersma, Gentex Corporation’s vice president of marketing and corporate communications. “We invite everyone to join us for an evening of family fun in beautiful downtown Holland every Thursday night this summer.”

Downtown Holland is seeking a variety of performing artists to participate in their summer series. Applications are open for musicians, jugglers, dancers, magicians, balloon and caricature artists, and face painters. Artists chosen to perform will receive a stipend for each performance date and are invited to busk for tips.

Applications for performers close Friday, May 13. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and must include an audio or video recording with their application.

Downtown Holland’s 2022 Street Performer Series is supported by a grant of $1,400 from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) through the Holland Area Arts Council.

The application can be found here.