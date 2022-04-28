Taco Borracho to open on Cinco de Mayo

1 of 3

A new taco joint will open inside a former car wash just east of Medical Mile next week.

Owner Angel Gonzalez — who also owns the Grand Rapids residential development firm Artesian Group and was a member of the Grand Rapids Business Journal’s 2016 40 Under 40 class — will open Taco Borracho at 755 Michigan St. NE in Grand Rapids’ Midtown neighborhood on Cinco de Mayo — Thursday, May 5.

Gonzalez in November 2020 acquired the property that formerly housed the Thunder Mountain Full Service Car & Dog Wash, which opened in 2014 and closed a few years back.

He told the city of Grand Rapids in a May 2021 Planning Commission meeting that COVID delayed his plans, but he was eager to press forward given the ideal location, size and layout of the building.

Gonzalez said in an Instagram post earlier this week the project then was delayed again in 2021 as his family mourned the loss of his father.

“We are all still so heartbroken from his loss that occurred several months ago, and none of us will ever be the same,” Gonzalez said. “I’m thankful that he got to see what I was putting my heart into. He taught me if you’re going to do something, do it with all of you and by doing so you can never fail. …

“It’s been a long road, but on May 5, we are going to open our doors to you — sharing our vision, our food and our love.”

Taco Borracho will have indoor dining, an outdoor patio and a small parking lot. The establishment received its liquor license in early March, Gonzalez said.

The menu will include pork, chicken, beef, fish, chorizo, goat and vegetarian tacos; Puerto Rican and Cuban sandwiches; shareables; sides and salads; and a kids’ menu.

“Right now, I feel like we have a pretty good menu that I think people are going to be excited about,” Gonzalez said.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, and it will serve brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Gonzalez said as far as he knows, this restaurant is the only one in Grand Rapids that will have an open patio with alcohol service until 2 a.m. on weekends, thanks to the fact there aren’t any residential neighbors nearby.

He hopes to be able to add live music at some point, such as Spanish guitarists and Rolling Stones/other cover bands.

Taco Borracho currently is in the process of hiring cooks, line cooks and prep cooks. More information will be posted on Facebook.