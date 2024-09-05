Six Ways To Have Fun This Weekend

Looking for the best ways to spend your weekend in the Grand Rapids area? From exhilarating helicopter rides to captivating art exhibitions, this weekend is packed with exciting events that you won’t want to miss. Here’s your guide to making the most of it!

Take a Helicopter Ride at the Wayland Balloon Fest

When: September 6-7

Where: 3755 S. Division, Wayland, MI

Cost: Tours starting at $40 Experience the Wayland Balloon Festival like never before with breathtaking helicopter rides by MyFlight Tours. Soar above the vibrant festival scene and witness the majestic balloons from a bird’s-eye view. Operating on a first-come, first-served basis, these rides offer an unforgettable adventure. With a maximum of three passengers per ride, make sure to gather your friends and family for this thrilling experience. Don’t forget the weight limit of 300 pounds per passenger and that children over 24 months require their own seats. Secure your spot and prepare for an aerial view of Michigan’s stunning landscapes! See Squeeze at DeVos Performance Hall

When: Friday, September 6

Where: DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Cost: Tickets available at DeVosPerformanceHall.com Celebrate the weekend with a concert by legendary rock band Squeeze, joined by special guests The English Beat. Known for their iconic hits like “Cool for Cats” and “Tempted,” Squeeze’s vibrant melodies and dynamic performances have made them a staple in the pop-rock genre for over fifty years. Don’t miss this chance to see them live as they bring their international tour to Grand Rapids. Go to the Singer/Songwriter Showcase at Turnstiles

When: Saturday, September 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Turnstiles, 526 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Cost: $5 at the door Looking for an evening filled with original music and storytelling? Head over to Turnstiles for a singer/songwriter showcase hosted by local band Edison Kitt and the Strangers. Enjoy performances by talented musicians Aidan Tobar, Macy Burglund, Jack Beilder, and Edison Kitt himself. With a mix of solos, duos, trios, and full band performances, this showcase is the perfect way to immerse yourself in the local music scene. See a free movie outdoors at Studio Park

When: September 7

Where: Studio Park Piazza, 123 Ionia Ave SW in downtown Grand Rapids

(Studio Park(ing) ramp address: 120 Ottawa Ave SW)

Cost: Free (Food and drinks available for purchase) Studio Park’s Sunset Cinema lineup for this weekend features Crazy Rich Asians. Go early to enjoy treats from Elsa’s, Leo’s Coney, or 123 Tavern before settling in for a perfect night of entertainment under the stars. The movie starts at 8 p.m. Attend the Paul Collins & Herschell Turner Art Exhibition

When: September 7-28 (Opening Reception: September 7, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Where: LaFontsee Gallery, 833 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Cost: Free Admission Art lovers, this one’s for you! The LaFontsee Gallery is hosting a special exhibition featuring the works of renowned Grand Rapids artists Paul Collins and the late Herschell Turner. This exhibition promises to be a remarkable display of original art, with pieces that capture the essence of the Midwest. Join the opening reception on September 7 to meet artist Paul Collins and enjoy this celebration of local talent. Go to Cars & Coffee at the Downtown Market

When: Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Cost: Free Calling all car enthusiasts! The Downtown Market is hosting the second Cars & Coffee event of the season. Featuring 150 exotic vehicles, including European classics, tuners, muscle cars, and more, this event is a must for anyone who loves cars. After admiring the vehicular eye candy, step inside the Market Hall for delicious food and drinks. It’s the perfect start to a Saturday in Grand Rapids.

Whether you’re an art lover, music enthusiast, or thrill-seeker, Grand Rapids has something for everyone this weekend. So, mark your calendars, gather your friends, and make the most of these exciting events. Enjoy the weekend!