Q&A with FMG headliner Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer has been described as a “troubadour” who empowers audiences with stomping, stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume.

He is set to perform in front of a sold out audience at Frederik Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

After listening to some of his hits, two that I knew quite well, but didn’t know I knew (“Honey, I’m good” and “Keep Your Head Up”), I decided I wanted to know more about the man behind the cheery lyrics and curveball key changes.

GR Mag: Ever performed at the Frederik Meijer Gardens before?

AG: I have, it’s amazing! Pretty sure I came through on a tour with Gavin DeGraw.

GR Mag: That concert was in 2016 and reportedly cut short by lightening. How DO you keep your head up?

AG: Honestly, music fills me up. Not sure where I’d be without it.

On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the most, how personal are your lyrics?

AG: Ten. Everything for me starts with the lyric. If I can truly capture something I’m going through I find it resonates.

GR Mag: Relationship status?

AG: Married 11 years!

GR Mag: Kids?

AG: Two sweeeeeet little ladies.

GR Mag: What’s an ideal summer night look like to Andy Grammer?

AG: Music and friends in the backyard with my two little girls, six and three, running around being chaotic.

GR Mag: Do you plan on doing any sightseeing in Michigan while you’re here?

AG: I got some family here on my wife’s side so I might to try get a family lunch in.

GR Mag: In 100 years, what do you want to be remembered for?

AG: Reminding people this life is incredible even if there is a lot of cynicism out there.

GR Mag: Which is better, New York or LA?

AG: New York has better pizza LA has better weather.

GR Mag: Answer of the above question vs. Nashville?

AG: Nashville is incredible for a musician/family balance but Los Angeles still has my heart.

GR Mag: Where’s home?

AG: Los Angeles has been my home for a long time now. It’s a town for dreamers and I need to be around that. It fills me.

GR Mag: Biggest milestone?

AG: Building a genuine fan base of incredible humans who love to sing with me everywhere I tour.

GR Mag: Biggest milestone – professional or personal – that you hope to achieve that hasn’t happened yet?

AG: Just brought my family out on tour for a week and being able to have both is rare and incredible.

GR Mag: What’s next for Andy Grammer?

AG: Feeling blessed to have been doing this for long and still feel like I’m just getting started. A LOT of new music coming.

GR Mag: Thank you, Andy Grammer. Keep spreading those positive vibes.