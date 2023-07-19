New beer garden for New Holland

New Holland Brewing Co. has opened a new beer garden and will be celebrating the occasion by giving to a local charity.

The outdoor expansion is at the company’s new Battle Creek Brewpub that opened this spring. With seating for 160 guests, as well as an outdoor bar, fire pits, outdoor games and a stage for live music performances, it’s quite the addition.

“Since we opened the Battle Creek brewpub in March, guests have been asking about our outdoor space,” said Julia Funke, the general manager of New Holland’s Battle Creek Brewpub. “We are thrilled to wrap construction and open the space for the community to enjoy.”

The Holland based brewing company that started in 1997 has made quite a stir recently in craft beverage industry, not only with its Dragon’s Milk brand stouts, and other lighter and drinkable favorites like Tangerine Space Machine and Cabin Fever, but also with its whiskeys, which are winning national contests. The company concerns itself with “fostering rich experiences for customers, through creating authentic beer, spirits and food while providing great service” and has a stated mission to “improve the lives of craft consumers everywhere” as seen in its diverse, balanced collection of beer and spirits. The company maintains that its role as an artisan brewer and distiller is integral to its success and has decided to spread the love.

“At New Holland, we are dedicated to enhancing the quality of people’s lives. That mission manifests itself through our products, retail locations, and our community giving program,” said Brett VanderKamp, CEO of New Holland Brewing Co. “This year, New Holland is partnering with local food pantries in each of our communities to help to those who are food insecure.”

To celebrate the opening of the beer garden, New Holland Brewing Co. will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 21 at 3:30 p.m. with the Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Unlimited, the Michigan Department of Economic Development and other area business officials.

The event will also include a check presentation to the South Michigan Food Bank from New Holland’s Giving Committee, which helps direct a portion of the company’s profits to support local charitable causes.

Follow the New Holland Brewpubs on social media on Instagram and Facebook to learn about music performances and other special events in the beer garden. To visit the Battle Creek brewpub, please visit NewHollandBrew.com for more information.