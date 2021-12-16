Public ice skating moves to Van Andel Arena

The Grand Rapids Parks & Recreation Department, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) and Van Andel Arena finalized plans to host the public ice skating season at Van Andel Arena amid renovations of Rosa Parks Circle.

Starting Monday, Dec. 20, Grand Rapidians can enjoy ice skating at Van Andel Arena, after the city commission approved plans for the move on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The arena will host 29 sessions of free public ice skating, including skate rentals, over the next month.

Each session will be 90 minutes with a 150-person capacity limit per session. One hundred skating spots per session are reservable, with 50 available for walk-up skating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations must be made online for up to six skaters at a time. Group reservations should only be made with people in the same household.

Open skate dates and session times include:

Monday, Dec. 20

2-3:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

2-3:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

4-5:30 p.m., 6-7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

2-3:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

2-3:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

2-3:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

2-3:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

2-3:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

2-3:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16

2-3:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-7:30 p.m.

To reduce public health risks from COVID-19, the following protocols will be in place:

Face coverings are encouraged for all skaters when not on the ice, regardless of vaccination status.

A maximum of 150 skaters will be allowed on the ice at one time to allow for proper distancing.

Skating equipment will be sanitized after each use.

If skaters are feeling ill, they should stay home.

Visitors may bring their own skates. Hockey equipment, such as hockey sticks and pucks, are not allowed.

More information regarding the skating season at Van Andel Arena is on the Rosa Parks Circle website and Facebook page.