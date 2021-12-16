Winter bridal show returns

Future brides may be able to find their wedding dresses and more for their special day at an upcoming bridal show.

The Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan will return from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

The bridal show will feature wedding gowns, men’s tuxedos and suits, floral arrangements and décor, photography, videography, bridal gift registry, a photo booth, DJs and music, hotels and lodging, catering and food sampling, charter and shuttle bus services, desserts, beauty and wellness, and honeymoon travel and transportation.

Caela Scott Bridal and Formalwear will present a runway fashion show featuring a variety of wedding gowns at 1 p.m.

Alpine Events will display a wedding reception tent that allows future brides and grooms to envision their wedding day. The artistic floral creations and décor will be designed by Creative Events Floral & Design.

