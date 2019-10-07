Opera Grand Rapids is hosting Latinx acts

A variety of Latinx acts are taking center stage this week.

The local acts will be at Arte Poesia Musica on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Betty Van Andel Opera Center downtown.

The acts will perform songs, poetry and visual art. The celebration is part of Opera Grand Rapids’ Opera Unlimited Series.

There will also be Afro-Caribbean traditional drumming and dancing with Opera Grand Rapids’ artists, who will perform traditional Spanish language songs, Zarzuela and other opera selections.

Tickets are available online.

Photo via operagr.org