Music and visuals collide in interstellar harmony

If stargazing and live music sound like your kind of night, the Grand Rapids Public Museum has you covered—literally. Concerts Under the Stars returns to the GRPM’s Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium, offering an immersive, full-dome experience that blends live music, visual art, and cosmic atmosphere.

Curated by the GRPM, Concerts Under the Stars pairs West Michigan musicians with visual artists for one-of-a-kind performances beneath the Planetarium dome. Since its debut, the series has become a favorite of the underground West Michigan music scene, offering audiences something intimate, experimental, and unforgettable. Each show pairs a local musician with a visual artist who creates custom visuals projected across the dome in real time, turning every performance into a multi-sensory collaboration. No two shows are ever the same.

The 2026 series kicks off in February with How to Live Together and visual artist Kristin Zuller on February 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. How to Live Together is a moody electro-synth pop project that blends playful digital textures with dark analog tones, exploring themes of community. Zuller, a designer, illustrator, lettering artist, and Kendall College of Art and Design graduate, draws inspiration from psychology, anthropology, and cosmology. Together, they’ll take audiences on a journey through sound and visuals.

March brings Clawfoot and visual artist Will Mosqueda on March 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. Clawfoot delivers cryptic darkwave synth rock described as “brooding electronic sermons and gothic cathedral songbirds that kiss your cheek before vanishing into a black velvet curtain.” Mosqueda is an experimental filmmaker and multidisciplinary artist whose work has been exhibited across Michigan. Both artists call Grand Rapids home.

The series concludes in April with Sunken Melody and visual artist Joe Zook on April 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. Sunken Melody is the ambient project of Steve Leaf, blending drum machines, synthesizers, vocals, and guitar into dreamy, minimalist beats perfect for introspection. Zook is a multidisciplinary artist, filmmaker, and radio host. He directs films, co-hosts the podcast The Long Road Home Alone, and serves as Production Manager at GRTV.

“The experience in the Planetarium during a concert is intimate, immersive, and unique,” said Jack Daleske, the GRPM’s Planetarium and Theater Manager. “If you have never attended one of these shows, you’re in for a real treat. We recommend buying your tickets soon, because they typically sell out.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with access to the Museum’s first two floors of exhibits. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and include two sets with a short intermission. Beer, wine, and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets are $24, with a discounted price of $20 for GRPM members.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit grpm.org/concerts-under-the-stars.