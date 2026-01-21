Meijer Gardens eyes four-peat

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is going for a fourth consecutive win as USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards nominees for Best Sculpture Park — a “four-peat,” if you will. The park, already voted the best in 2023, 2024, and 2025, invites the community to vote and help secure another win.

Meijer Gardens also celebrated a record 881,625 visitors in 2025, the highest annual attendance in its 30-year history. This milestone reflects the park’s ongoing popularity and its role as one of Michigan’s most-visited cultural destinations.

Voting for the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards is open daily through Monday, Feb. 16, for supporters 18 and older. Readers can vote once per category, per day. Meijer Gardens is one of 20 sculpture parks nationwide nominated for the 2026 awards and the only park in Michigan on the list. Voting can be accessed HERE.

“We are so grateful to our guests for supporting Meijer Gardens – both with their votes for the best sculpture park and their visits to our beautiful campus – making it one of Michigan’s most-visited cultural destinations and one of the country’s most visited art museums,” said Meijer Gardens Chief Operating Officer Carol Kendra. “We look forward to offering even more reasons to visit in 2026 with blockbuster exhibits like CHIHULY at Meijer Gardens Presented by Macatawa Bank and the continuation of our beloved Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts.”

Meijer Gardens continues to be recognized for its permanent collection of internationally acclaimed sculptures, extensive outdoor and indoor gardens, and engaging cultural programs, making it a standout attraction for visitors across the country.