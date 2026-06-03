More music, more movies at John Collins Park

The East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is expanding its popular summer entertainment series, Concerts and Movies in the Park, adding more performances, more films and more opportunities for families to gather along the shoreline of Reeds Lake.

Beginning in June, Concerts in the Park will feature four additional performances this season, while Movies in the Park will include four free, all-ages screenings. All events will once again be held at John Collins Park, 650 Lakeside Drive SE, offering scenic views of Reeds Lake as a backdrop to the summer lineup.

“We’re excited to expand this year’s concert lineup with a mix of genres and dance performances so there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” East Grand Rapids Leisure Supervisor Pam Slater said. “It’s also a great opportunity for local performing artists to share their talents with the community.”

She added that community partnerships continue to make the series possible. “We’re grateful to The Brouwers Agency and Auto-Owners Insurance for their support in making these events possible.”

Concerts in the Park will take place on select Monday evenings through August, running from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The expanded lineup includes a mix of musical genres and featured dance performances:

June 8 — Izzy Joy, with an Ultimate Dance Camp performance

June 15 — Ten Penny Bit, with an Irish dance performance

June 22 — John Hayes

June 29 — LVNDR

July 13 — Tate Radaz

July 20 — Chris Cranick

July 27 — TBD

Aug. 3 — The Nuance

Aug. 10 — Kyle Brown and Nina Sofia

Aug. 17 — Kira & Garrett

Movies in the Park will be held on four evenings, with each film beginning at sundown. This year’s lineup includes family favorites and a fall-season screening:

June 12 — “How to Train Your Dragon”

July 24 — “Superman”

Aug. 21 — “Inside Out 2”

Sept. 19 — “Remember the Titans”

“After the success of last year’s fall movie night, we’re continuing the tradition this year with a screening of ‘Remember the Titans’ just in time for football season,” East Grand Rapids Program Supervisor Elijah Vlassis said.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets or lawn chairs and arrive early to secure seating. Barbecues, grills and open flames are not permitted, and dogs must remain leashed.

Events are weather-dependent and will be canceled in the event of rain or high winds. Cancellations will not be rescheduled, and updates will be posted on the East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

More information is available at eastgrmi.gov/concerts and eastgrmi.gov/movies.