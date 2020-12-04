Local artists to compete for $2,500 in LowellArts competition

The LowellArts West Michigan Art Competition is back.

Artists 18 years and older can submit one visual art media for the 35th annual event. A juror will assess the artwork and select winners for five cash awards totaling $2,500.

To qualify, participants must live in Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Cass, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Muskegon, Montcalm, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Saint Joseph or Van Buren counties.

The deadline for entries is Jan. 15. For more information, click here.