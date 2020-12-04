Grand Rapids Symphony’s Holiday Pops goes virtual

The Grand Rapids Symphony holiday show will go on.

Music enthusiasts can stream the Metro Health-University of Michigan Health Holiday Pops show starting at 12 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 2. Tickets are $25.

The monthlong virtual event will feature performances from the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, Grand Rapids Symphony Youth Chorus, vocalist Capathia Jenkins, and singer and pianist Tony DeSare.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Grand Rapids Symphony website.