UK artists to stop in Grand Rapids

A group of musicians will make a stop in Grand Rapids during their world tour.

Singer Charlie Hickey will perform alongside the band Wolf Alice at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Intersection, at 133 Grandville Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.

Hickey released his first single “No Good At Lying” last year, and he is poised to release his debut album “Nervous At Night” on May 20.

Wolf Alice is a rock band from the United Kingdom that features singer Ellie Roswell, guitarist Joff Oddie, bassist Theo Ellis and drummer Joel Amey. They recently released their third album called “Blue Weekend.”

Tickets are available here.